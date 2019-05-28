Getty Image

A couple months ago, Lykke Li announced that she was starting her own music festival, Yola Fest, featuring only female performers. Now, we have a bad news/good news situation. The bad news is that Yola Fest will not be happening as planned. The good news is that it is still happening, and while there are some significant changes, it’s still shaping up to be a great time.

The event was originally set to be held on June 8 at LA Historic Park. The location remains the same, but the event has been pushed back to August 18 due to production issues. The name is also different now as well: It is no longer called “Yola Fest,” but is now named “Yola Día.” There are big lineup changes too, as the current poster features Li, Cat Power, Sophie, Courtney Love & The Chateau Band, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Lu, Empress Of, and Cupcakke. The previous incarnation of the lineup featured Li, Charli XCX, Cat Power, Cupcakke, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ambar Lucid.

When originally announcing Yola Fest, Li wrote of the event on Twitter, “IT’S HAPPENING. I wanted to create a special day to celebrate women, culture, and the arts. So I got together with some of my closest friends, and organized a festival to do just that.”

IT'S HAPPENING 😱 I wanted to create a special day to celebrate women, culture, and the arts. So I got together with some of my closest friends, and organized a festival to do just that. — Lykke Li (@LykkeLi) April 3, 2019

More information about the freshly rebranded festival is available on its website.