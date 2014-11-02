You Know You Want To Watch Taylor Swift Do Rap Hands While Awkwardly Dancing To Iggy Azalea

Stop the presses because we have a serious contender for the new Most Taylor Swift Thing Ever. On Friday, just hours after appearing for an interview on a morning show dressed like a winged unicorn, Taylor Swift dropped by On Air with Ryan Seacrest where she danced to Iggy Azalea using rap hands and everything. The video description on Ryan Seacrest’s YouTube channel reads: “Taylor gets caught on camera doing her best Iggy impression — and she NAILS it!”

LOL, no. I’m afraid not. Unless by “nails it” they mean “does a pretty close representation of what I’d imagine my mom dancing to Iggy Azalea would look like” — then yes, by all means she nailed it. I’m almost positive that if my mom danced to Iggy Azalea there would definitely be clapping involved.

