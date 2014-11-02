You Know You Want To Watch Taylor Swift Do Rap Hands While Awkwardly Dancing To Iggy Azalea

Stop the presses because we have a serious contender for the new Most Taylor Swift Thing Ever. On Friday, just hours after appearing for an interview on a morning show dressed like a winged unicorn, Taylor Swift dropped by On Air with Ryan Seacrest where she danced to Iggy Azalea using rap hands and everything. The video description on Ryan Seacrest’s YouTube channel reads: “Taylor gets caught on camera doing her best Iggy impression — and she NAILS it!”
LOL, no. I’m afraid not. Unless by “nails it” they mean “does a pretty close representation of what I’d imagine my mom dancing to Iggy Azalea would look like” — then yes, by all means she nailed it. I’m almost positive that if my mom danced to Iggy Azalea there would definitely be clapping involved.
That gif is mesmerizing.
The Anne Hathaway of Music, everyone
That is perfection.
Irrationally hated for being perky and successful? Yeah, that seems about right.
^^White Knight Alert
Actually this almost makes me like her
@Solverson I thought the same thing. What’s wrong with us?
God I hate her.
Howard Kremer’s opinion was what turned me around on her. She’s all right. And this kind of thing is why I like her. She’s so awkward, especially by super-pretty pop star standards, and she doesn’t seem to feel any need to hide or correct that aspect of herself. You could say that’s just because she knows her millions of zealot fans will continue to love her regardless, or that it’s a calculated thing intended to increase her appeal to those people, but that’s needlessly cynical. I like to think she’s a dork who knows she’s a dork and is comfortable being a dork. I respect that.
MAAAAAN…why did you have to bring whale genitalia into this?