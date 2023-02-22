One Of Young Thug’s YSL RICO Co-Defendants Wants A Mistrial Declared

As the YSL RICO trial continues, one of Young Thug’s co-defendants has requested that it be declared a mistrial, according to Law&Crime Network producer Cathy Russon via HipHopDX.

Jayden Myrick, aka SetTrip, filed a motion for mistrial on Tuesday (February 21) through his lawyer Gina Bernard, who argued that Myrick’s Sixth Amendment right to a fair and impartial jury has been violated by discovery material being shared with the public.

A previously signed court order prevents discovery material from being shared on social media or to official news sources but what appears to be a video of cooperating witness’ testimony to police has been circulating on social media for the past week.

Motion for mistrial in #YSL #YoungThug case. (1st reported by @InfamousSylvia).

Defendant Jayden Myrick aka SetTrip is requesting a mistrial due to discovery material being shared with "media…other public forms." We believe this has to do with this: https://t.co/f5RngH3gk3 pic.twitter.com/BHBAWvTIs8 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) February 21, 2023

Therefore, says Bernard, “While said evidence may not directly implicate my client, it along with all of the publicity and courtroom incidents since the start of this trial that have not been the result of any conduct of my client, Jayden Myrick, make it impossible for him to receive a fair trial, as well as a jury that is honestly and truly fair and impartial.”

Among those courtroom incidents were scenes in which fellow co-defendant Yak Gotti’s mother was arrested for trying to sneak him contraband, another co-defendant was tased by court deputies after handing Thug a pill, and multiple members of YSL accepted plea deals to avoid longer sentences.

The trial is expected to continue for at least six months — and potentially as much as nine months.

