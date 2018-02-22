The responses poured forth the very moment that news of the Parkland massacre hit the internet. We’re so used to destruction, so thoroughly experienced in national agony that there was less lag time than ever. Memes, Facebook posts, and Tweets lit up our feeds — a digital ledger of the ideological fight over guns.
This is how the war is fought. In 2018, a simple, sentence-long message is essential. You want to preach to the choir? Write a think piece. The real social and political battles are waged with memes.
The pro-gun movement has proven absurdly good at this brand of conflict. After all, their messaging, dictated by the NRA, makes for a hell of an elevator pitch. It is, essentially, “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” — a callous response remixed in a zillion different ways, shooting after shooting. In the wake of Parkland, memes went viral asking why killings are always at gun-free zones and not gun ranges, insisting that none of the recent mass shooters have been active NRA members, and mocking the common liberal mistakes about assault weapon classification.
All these responses bucket neatly into the same place: Don’t blame us for the actions of the few. We’re the good guys… with guns.
On the other side of the spectrum, the gun control movement offers a more fragmented vision. New laws and restrictions are central to the conversation, sure, but the overarching message isn’t particularly easy to condense. Do you support a semi-automatic ban? That would include most guns on the market. An “assault weapons” ban? The designation is mushy and rarely used by gun owners themselves. Do you long for both government-supported mental health and gun laws? That actually serves the NRA’s mission — by leaving the onus on mentally ill shooters and giving the gun manufacturers an easy out.
To say that gun advocates communicate in a way that’s more easily distilled than their opponents is the understatement of the decade. They are clearer and more direct; shockingly succinct. They also never make the issue about more than one thing, like the meme below:
In the days after Parkland, that image was shared widely — first from a personal Facebook account, then by endless left-leaning Facebook pages. It serves as an interesting case study to reveal the difference between pro-gun and anti-gun messaging. First, the sentiment plays into the most common criticism of modern liberalism: That it’s easily divided and conquered by identity politics. That point is debatable. Surely, identity politics can have an important role in a world where a huge percentage of the population is marginalized.
The bigger problem is that the meme is demonstrably wrong. Twice.
Though the link isn’t overwhelming, modern academia clearly agrees that there is a correlation between mental illness and mass shootings (also see: here). The studies and papers on the issue do not go by the popular notion that “anyone who would kill all those people must be crazy” either. Instead, they limit their scope to serious mental illness and don’t include mass shooters who were depressive, anti-social, or paranoid (this broader definition would encompass virtually all of them).
Still, the New York Times cites a definite link — noting that 22% of mass killers using firearms could be considered mentally ill — as does Mother Jones. This isn’t statistical parsing. The prevalence of serious mental illness (the standard used in the papers above) in the US hovers around 4%. Mass shooters — taken as a demographic — well exceed that number.
Mass shooters also aren’t disproportionately white. The Mother Jones comprehensive mass shooting database reports that roughly 70% of all mass shooters have been white since 1982. That’s certainly a lot, but when compared to the demographics of our country over the same time period, it’s clear that whites are actually underrepresented — statistically speaking — as the perpetrators of shootings in a public space with four or more victims. (If you alter the Mother Jones definition to increase the death count, that breakdown changes. And that’s not to say there aren’t other racial issues at play with how our culture responds to school shootings.)
For what it’s worth, the final point of this popular meme is absolutely true. Men are the common factor in an overwhelming majority of mass shootings, far exceeding the roughly 1:1 ratio of men vs. women in our country.
Why bother holding an internet meme to this sort of factual review? Why skewer a civilian’s Facebook post? It clearly created an emotional response in people and very well may have spurred them to action. Does “truth value” even matter in the meme wars?
It’s not just about supporting facts or even intellectual honesty. The “no NRA members carried out mass shootings” meme is just as easily sliced to ribbons. First, the NRA fights for all gun owners, regardless of membership, so the point is moot; and second, the NRA doesn’t release their member list so the assertion is impossible to verify. The real issue is that the anti-gun meme — which was remixed in Tweets and think pieces over the course of the week — tries to do too much. It takes on the media (who reports mass shootings), mental illness, and race. In doing so, the message splinters, fragmenting and losing its force.
The result? The photo above fails at copying the NRA’s greatest trick: Pick a single, cohesive message and stick to it. Never let it go. Lock in and don’t f*cking stop.
To speak on your point about mental illness being the scapegoat for the NRA, you’ll frequently see gunservative talking points call mass shooters “sickos”, “nut jobs”, “fuckstain”, etc. as a deflection tactic. If you follow their opinions and comments, you’ll see that they are usually callous so the attempts at commiserating with others ring hollow. After so many mass shootings, the tactic has become dull and offensive. I hate getting my hopes up, but maybe the tide(pod) is turning.
It’s true. I don’t think the left has realized this yet. All the “sicko” and “animal” talk is actually the attempt of the right to align themselves with “good.”
@Steve Bramucci I know from the last episode that you and I are pretty far apart on gun issues, but I think the entire discussion could be advanced by years if everyone was as effective as you at discussing the matter fairly, objectively, and not trying to demonize opponents
@Fartakiss I appreciate that. And I appreciate that you bother to read these pieces even though you KNOW we disagree.
Because ultimately, I do believe (and I say this earnestly, without being/ trying to be condescending): If everyone had your same intellectual curiosity, the anti AR-15 side would eventually win.
What you’re hinting at is what I’ve been trying to get my fellow 2nd Amendment advocates to understand. I know I have a reputation of being pretty liberal here, but I was raised in rural Wisconsin. Guns are just a part of life (the volunteer fire department’s primary fund raiser is “Hunter’s Night Out” where a bunch of guns are raffled off, for example), so I’m pretty conservative on this issue.
But, every time I see people like Dana Loesch stonewalling any attempt to make guns harder to get, I shake my head. As much as gun rights advocates fear a slippery slope where giving in on one thing leads to giving in on everything, I think they should be more worried about the dam breaking.
Every time one of these NRA ghouls goes on TV and calls unflattering news “violence” or when shills like Souza tweet that kids who just had their friends murdered should be mocked for wanting change, it drives away one more person who was sympathetic to gun owners. There’s a reason that while gun sales have gone way up the last few years, the number of gun owners has not. They’re just preaching to the choir.
Eventually all that rage and disgust is going to manifest in a block of people with enough power to do something. Maybe not in my lifetime as most Americans, by a wide margin, support the current interpretation of the 2nd Amendment. But it’s coming and when it does, the NRAs of the world are going to wish they had listened to some of those “common sense” suggestions because the righteous angry mob won’t be subtle about the changes they want.
I agree. When the anti-NRA gets as tightly focused as the NRA, there will be massive change.
This is such a cogent point. I don’t understand the resistance to a licensing program. No different than getting a drivers license. You have to take classes, practice at a range, and pass a test. Super easy and it weeds out the unstable.
AND it would get people off the gun advocates backs for awhile. It’s such a small concession, I struggle to see the downside. Same with bannng the AR-15, which IMO, is just kinda a dumb toy.
@Steve Bramucci there are benefits to the AR 15 beyond just being a “toy.” It’s extremely lightweight and has relatively little recoil. This makes it a great rifle for people with physical disabilities like myself to use for hunting. So we can discuss banning it, but then we need to discuss exemptions to the ban. Would it be similar to the rules around crossbows, where your regular hunter can’t use them, but someone with a documented physical disability can get a permit? Where does a physical disability end and a mental disability begin? Do you ban just that specific model number or do you ban all gas recycling semi-automatics? Is the recycle rate the problem? If we took the same design, but slowed down the rate at which the action repeated would that make the gun legal? Are there any scenarios in which someone could conceivably apply to be exempt from the ban? Does the ban apply retroactively? If not, and existing AR 15s are not to be confiscated, then am I allowed to ever sell mine? If so under what circumstances and to whom?
BTW, I’m not saying you should have the answers to these questions to enter the debate. You shouldn’t have to be an expert to discuss such things. Just wanted to point that even if a majority of people agreed that such a weapon should be banned, there’s a mess of “what if” questions that would need to be waded through.
@ColeND28 thank you for laying out those issues. I was semi-aware of them, but also that’s a relatively small slice of the market.
In theory, I am indeed not enthusiastic about any gas-recycling semi automatic rifle. I understand your exemption and I feel like there is room for it under a ban — with proper licesure.
Though I think the AR now has an iconic look connected with death, I could see the same design with a slower repeating action being legal.
My biggest problem with the AR is that it’s so easily customizeable. So we’re going to be chasing down all sorts of bans connected to it (1) high capacity magazines, 2) bumbp stocks, etc) or we could just ban the rifle itself. At 999 it’s shockingly cheap, too, which makes it more accessible.
@Steve Bramucci I get squicky around the discussion of bans and disability because while my disability (cerebral palsy) manifests physically, technically there’s nothing wrong with my body. Cerebral Palsy is the result of a brain injury during birth. So we’d need to be very careful in how we word such a provision so we’re truly trying to keep guns away from dangerous people, not just scapegoating “mental illness”
I’m open to your suggestions, though, provided we could sort through the minutia. We need to be willing to talk. Too many people are entrenched on the issue.
The AR-15 is hardly the only option for a lightweight hunting rifle. The “featherweight” version of the Winchester Model 70 weighs even LESS than an AR-15 and it’s a far better hunting rifle. Plenty more examples of lightweight or ultra-lightweight hunting rifle models made with composite material. The point is, even given your physical limitations, I highly doubt that you NEED an AR-15 to hunt with. There are other rifles on the market that meet your specifications and can’t, for example, attach a 100-round drum magazine.
@Gunt My point wasn’t to defend the AR 15. I have one, though I wouldn’t be sad if I had to get rid of it. I actually use a Weatherby Mark V ultralight when I go deer hunting which weighs about a pound less than the lightest ARs. The point was a broader one that “bans” tend to be less straightforward than you’d think and we need to be willing to talk about what those bans would actually look like so we can find common ground.
@ColeND28
I agree that bans aren’t always straightforward, however I’m confident we can come up with solutions to any niche issues that pop up or assuage concerns for any issues you might think of. For example, the one you highlighted, allowing for a lightweight rifle for disabled Americans to hunt with. If the AR were the only option on the market (or the best option), this would require some kind of legislative consideration. Thankfully, there are numerous ultra-lightweight hunting rifles on the market at comparable prices to AR-15s, thus ARs are not necessary to allow disabled Americans to hunt game. As these types of concerns pop up, they can be reasonably dealt with.
Excellent reading Steve. If you banned the AR 15 do you also ban the Ruger mini 14. It also is semi automatic, small and lightweight, and a 20 round clip is available. I also am appalled at the shootings by these mentally challenged kids, but why was he allowed to buy the gun in the first place. And I think we need to also start in the home as our kids are not being held accountable for their actions. I am a gun owner as you know and have sold guns at retail, but top of my mind was catching and stopping a gun sale the should never happen. I don’t think anyone would miss having an AR 15 even though they are fun to shoot. I don’t think that would solve anything. I wish I could put my thoughts into great writing like you but oh well you get my point. Like reading your posts and congratulations on your beautiful baby.
Thanks for reading @bikeman and thanks for always looking so deeply at these issues. While I don’t love guns, I do not want to ban them completely. I guess, my opinion is that Ruger’s mini 14 is much like the AR in that it’s customizeable and inexpensive. I agree with what you’ve said about training, teaching, and parenting, as well.
Knocked it out of the park, Steve. Great job. Not to criticize, by any means, but I’d love to see you put in a similar article that deals with some of the history of how the Supreme Court has dealt with the 2nd Amendment over the course of history (hell, I’ll help with research even!). It’s a complicated, fascinating, frustrating story (that directly involves how the NRA turned heel from being a responsible ownership organization that supported control legislation to becoming the monstrosity it is today) but if you can bring the same even-handed clarity to that as you have to this, it would really help frame the conversation. Just an idea; thanks again.
Awesome idea! Will take a look! Thanks so much.
A good place to start with the modern incarnation of the NRA and how it led to where we are today would be looking into the Institute for Legislative Action, originally led by Harlon Carter.
Thanks for writing this with an open mind, Steve. I’m sick of seeing articles that are so one-sided that anyone who disagrees just doubles down on their opinion out of spite. Both sides need to be able to have rational discussions in order to solve this problem.
Do you know what gun control needs to effectively combat the NRA? A Constitutional Amendment, or at least the repeal of one.
It’s easy, get that in your hot little hands and then you can come for my guns, anything less is just you guys trying to circumvent the one we have because you can’t muster the votes to pull it off for real.
The Supreme Court has been pretty inconsistent over the years on what the 2nd Amendment actually means. I support gun rights, but lets not pretend that there’s only one way to interpret the amendment.
i support the 2nd amendment, @adm.fookbar. There is nothing in it that says “right to bear arms of any variety without regulation”
Even in DC vs Heller, in which the Court affirmed that the 2A grants an individual (not a collective) right to own firearms, the court conceded that that right is not unlimited in scope. This has been consistent over the decades, going all the way back to 1934 when the Supreme Court ruled that a ban on sawed-off-shotguns was not a violation of the Second Amendment. At literally no point in American history has the Supreme Court viewed the 2A as an unlimited right that can’t be subject to regulation.
I don’t personally think a blanket ban on semi-automatic rifles would pass muster given the current political bent of the Court, but anything short of that is absolutely fair game, including raising the age of purchase to 21 and enhanced background checks.
Why don’t we just have each state start a well-regulated militia, and in order to be a gun owner you have to join it? That way all the dickless losers who love to go “pew pew pew” with their guns can run around thinking they’re The Avengers, while the leaders of the militia have a line of sight into each member and can gauge whether they’re just a run-of-the-mill idiot with an inferiority complex, or someone who’s a genuine potential murderer.
Zach’s recent piece hints around this idea!
Very solid piece of writing on the propaganda of the gun control movement. Although he’s up his arse talking about white men and mass shootings. At 70%, they’re UNDER-represented? smh. Still worth reading.
@Roy Castleberry, representation in this sense is based on a percentage of a population.
Let’s make the context less inflamatory:
If 75% of all trees have leaves.
and 70% of all trees in a particular forest are trees with leaves, then trees with leaves are underrepresented in that particular forest. Even though there are 70%.
It’s straightforward math, which I laid out in the piece. Very directly. It’s horrifying to talk about, because we’re talking about a horrifying subject, but the math holds up.
When I ask people online why they want to own an AR-15, I would say the two responses I get 98% of the time are as follows:
1) They’re fun to shoot
2) It’s my right as an American
And that’s fine, they can make those arguments, but no one can demonstrate an actual practical purpose for owning one. Ultimately, as an argument, it’s just not a persuasive one. I bet a grenade launcher would be fun to shoot as well, doesn’t mean they should be legal to own. Likewise, the “it’s my God-given right” argument has been bandied about to defend everything from slavery to pedophilia (NAMBLA makes this argument), so again, I’m not super sympathetic to that. As for the Constitution, the 2A has never been interpreted in over 200 years of American jurisprudence as being a wholly unlimited right free of any and all common sense regulation.