Bill Cosby’s Honorary Degree From Temple University Has Been Rescinded

The #MeToo movement may have contributed to a jury’s speedy decision to convict Bill Cosby of all charges in his sexual assault retrial on Thursday. He lashed out in court and will reappear at an undetermined date for sentencing on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each of which carries up to 10 years in prison. In the meantime, Temple University — where Cosby became a mentor to one of his victims, Andrea Constand, before sexually assaulting her in 2004 — is formally cutting ties with the actor and comedian.

As such, the university’s board of trustees is rescinding the honorary degree that it bestowed upon Cosby, who has long since been held out as one of the university’s most infamous alumni. A brief statement confirmed that this action was taken in response to Cosby’s court conviction:

“In 1991, based on his career achievements, Temple awarded an honorary degree to William Cosby. Yesterday, Dr. Cosby was found guilty by a jury of the felony of aggravated sexual assault. Today the Temple University Board of Trustees has accepted the recommendation of the University to rescind the honorary degree.”

This ends over three decades of Cosby’s association with Temple, although he did resign from the board of trustees in 2014 as dozens of alleged sexual assault victims came forward with stories that he’d drugged them. Constand’s story echoed startlingly similar takes from all of Cosby’s accusers, and it appears that, finally, justice has been served on more than one front.

(Via CNN)