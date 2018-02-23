Four Sheriff’s Deputies Reportedly Took Cover Outside During The Florida High School Shooting

In recent years, as mass shootings in the U.S. have occurred with more and more frequency, gun enthusiasts and conservative politicians have lamented that a lack of guns actually causes shootings to be even worse, citing a mythical “good guy with a gun” who would have prevented the carnage. This idea has picked up steam following the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead with several calls, including by President Trump, to train and arm a percentage of the nation’s teachers.

However, these calls have ignored the fact that a good guy with a gun was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and did not try to engage the shooter. Turns out he was not the only law enforcement officer to take cover at the scene.

An investigation is currently underway to review security footage of the shooting which will potentially not be too kind to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. According to Coral Springs police officers who arrived on the scene, three additional Broward County officers were covering behind their vehicles with their guns drawn. When the Coral Springs officers entered the building, the Broward County officers did not accompany them. It is reportedly policy, enacted after Columbine, for officers to not wait for backup or other assistance and instead try to disrupt the shooter.

Florida officials are now cautioning that the investigation may contradict the initial statements made by responders.

