Scot Peterson, the school resource officer at Stoneman Douglas High School where a mass shooting killed 17, has resigned from his position. Sheriff Scott Israel responded to Peterson’s resignation with a blunt assessment of what was expected of the deputy. Israel says Peterson should have “went in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer.” Peterson is under investigation for failing to enter the building while Nikolas Cruz gunned down students and educators in Parkland, Florida.
“Deputy Peterson was on campus,” Israel told assembled press. “He was armed. And as our command staff moves forward on this investigation, the response and actions of Deputy Peterson will be looked at and scrutinized, as will everyone’s.”
The New York Times reported on Wednesday that an officer from the Coral Springs police department who responded to the shooting had seen Deputy Peterson in a Stoneman Douglas High parking lot. The deputy “was seeking cover behind a concrete column leading to a stairwell,” Officer Tim Burton said.
The Sun-Sentinel reports that Peterson, a resource officer at the school since 2009, was placed on internal investigation earlier in the week. (Israel also stated this was the case.) The Sheriff’s Office has also placed two additional officers on “a restricted assignment” as a separate internal investigation takes place.
The mass shooting has prompted a number of issues and ideas being discussed publicly, with topics like gun control and the concept of arming teachers emerging in the discussion. If Wednesday’s Students Stand Up Town Hall from CNN is any indication, it’s a subject that inspires strong opinions from Americans, although your mileage on what qualifies as a satisfactory answer from an elected official may vary.
But… but… but… what it takes to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. This article must be…#Fake News.
No because the cops are already implied good guys. They must mean vigilantes, like a Death Wish sort of scenario.
You could hardly label a cop to cowardly to help dying children as a good guy. This guy takes his own life by the end of the weekend.
The deputy was no doubt a libtard planted there as a false flag operation to allow a mass shooting so that Dems would have an excuse to take away yer guns. Damn, those libtards are so diabolical!
That sounds scripted by CNN.
@Jasperzoo – I can’t help but read your comment in the voice of Sarge from “Red v. Blue”…
But an armed teacher will react better.
What an ingenious way to prevent mass shootings – have a teacher open fire after the massacre has begun and people are already dead. Reacting after the event has started is excellent prevention. And will these teachers be available to react immediately next time a church, cinema, mall, workplace, nightclub or any other place is being shot up?
I’m positive that armed teachers, who will have like 95% less training than this guy had, will do better.
@ak3647 yeah this cop is an embarrassment
Teachers generally care about their students. At least enough to try and protect them. These teachers actions have been well documented, so don’t go labeling them all as worthless in your attempt to make a political point.
I second the point that teachers care about their students. And since a lot of school shootings are perpetrated by students, good luck getting an armed teacher to shoot one. Or to not hesitate or second guess themselves in a crowded hallway.
He was probably afraid the ACLU would sue him.
He probably thought the job would be mostly naps and picking up truants.
Yeah that’s it. Not that he is just a cowardly cunt.
How dare anyone say something bad about a cop. Blue lives matter! What we need in schools are armed vets! Like Charles Whitman, Lee Harvey Oswald, John Allen Muhammad, Gary ridgeway, Dennis rader, Leonard lake or Jeffrey dahmer. Oh shit wait a minute
What was he really supposed to do?
His job?
A teacher’s job is to teach but you dipshits expect them to pull guns and chase down shooters, but a cop whose ACTUAL job it is to do that… that’s a bridge too far for you? Fuck off.
His job.
A deputy’s sheriff job is to engage in a gunfight in a school?
I’m pretty sure that even if he was a fucking SWAT officer, protocol is not to enter alone into an active shooter situation.
Firemen are not obliged to rush headfirst into every fire.
Today’s slaughter was brought to you by the letters A and R and the number 15.
Correction, 17.
How many of you have been shot at or encountered a situation involving gunfire? You can say you woulda done this or that and cal that dude a coward, but that’s all after-the-fact bullshit. I’ve been shot at multiple times. Lucky for y’all the desert dumb dumbs didn’t hit my fellow soldiers or myself.
Yeah, we all acted all super badass, but shit changes really quickly in a live fire situation. Those big ol’ nuts you had shrink instantaneously. But ya gotta remember ya training. And remember why you’re there. It ain’t for some narrative of freedom. It’s to shoot a motherfucker before they shoot any of your boys.
GTFO calling that dude a pussy. Don’t forget to blame to blame the FBI and sheriffs office. They knew about that shitstain and did nothing!
Don’t ever go full retard. He let children die because he was a coward. He must have thought he was just a dude playing a dude disguised as another dude.
“IT AINT ME, IT AINT MEE, I AINT NO FORTUNATE SON”
HAHAHA, go fuck yourself, bootlicker. Lying on the internet.
So you’re open to the FBI coming and taking your guns now, is what I’m hearing.
Look, most people would like to believe they’d do the heroic thing in this sort of situation. But the moment we’ve actually thought it through properly, we’d quietly admit that, no, we’d stay the fuck outside, too.
The deputy in question was armed with a handgun. That’s it. He wasn’t stationed at the school to confront people armed with semi-automatic rifles. And if you hear what his annual salary was, you’d sure as fuck agree that, whatever the amount was, it wouldn’t be worth dying for.
His job was to deter low-level crime (i.e. students dealing drugs on the school grounds, graffiti, fist-fights and so on).
He was on his own, without even another handgun-armed person to back him up. Did he call in the crime in progress? Yes. Were SWAT on the way? Yes. Is he a coward because he took up a position at one of the entrances and didn’t enter to search for and engage the shooter? Maybe. But that would also depend on what his specific orders were. Did anyone actually order him to go inside when he was on the radio with dispatch? If yes, and he refused then it’s definitely on him. If no one ordered him in, then he would have been doing his job staying exactly where he was.
Would it have been awesome if he went into the school to confront the shooter? Sure. Could he have saved lives? Possibly. Could he also be dead? Possibly. Would you have done more in his place? Not likely.
Most of us haven’t joined the police force, so that’s a moot point. Most people here wouldn’t go into combat either, but if you voluntarily joined the U.S. Army of your own free will, some might call that an “expectation.” Those who don’t want to do that, don’t join the military. Likewise, those posters here who are not enthralled with the idea of running towards gunfire have probably made the correct life choice of choosing not to become police officers. For those who have volunteered to serve in those professions knowing full well upfront that they may be expected to run into gunfire one day, I think the expectations are a little different than they are for the general population. A soldier who refused to go into combat absolutely would be judged negatively for doing so.
Anyways, his boss seemed to think it was pretty important that he go into the building and seemed pretty angry that he did not, so there’s that.
A soldier is armed with more than a handgun, though. So your comparison is invalid.
That said, I just learned that, apparently, the standing order is / was for police to confront shooters as quickly as possible, even without back-up. So that makes it clear that guy was a coward, and I stand corrected on some of my points.
@Iron Mike Sharpie That’s some stupid-ass orders.