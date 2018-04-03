Jimmy Kimmel Tests Kids To See If They Can Spell As Poorly As President Trump

#Jimmy Kimmel Live #Donald Trump #Twitter
Managing Editor, Trending
04.03.18

It really shouldn’t be this easy to make fun of a president’s spelling skills on national television, but Donald Trump’s presidency is special. No president has really used social media in the same manner that he does, which is quick, fast, and dirty. Jimmy Kimmel turns the spotlight on these mistakes and puts down the gauntlet for a trio of kids.

Now it isn’t about spelling the words correctly or doing better than Trump. It’s about trying to spell the words in the way that Trump has spelled them on his Twitter account over the years.

These aren’t crazy words. We’re talking “tapp” and “honered,” which are far from the wildest words in the dictionary. But the president still managed to misspell them in posts that went out to the entire world — either out of recklessness or just pure idiocy. And those are two things some of us know quite a bit about on a daily basis.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpjimmy kimmel liveSPELLING BEETwitter

The RX

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 15 hours ago 3 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP