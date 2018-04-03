Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It really shouldn’t be this easy to make fun of a president’s spelling skills on national television, but Donald Trump’s presidency is special. No president has really used social media in the same manner that he does, which is quick, fast, and dirty. Jimmy Kimmel turns the spotlight on these mistakes and puts down the gauntlet for a trio of kids.

Now it isn’t about spelling the words correctly or doing better than Trump. It’s about trying to spell the words in the way that Trump has spelled them on his Twitter account over the years.

These aren’t crazy words. We’re talking “tapp” and “honered,” which are far from the wildest words in the dictionary. But the president still managed to misspell them in posts that went out to the entire world — either out of recklessness or just pure idiocy. And those are two things some of us know quite a bit about on a daily basis.