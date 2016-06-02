Amber Heard Alleges Johnny Depp Tried To Suffocate Her As More Photos Surface

06.02.16 2 years ago 6 Comments

Somehow, the details of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s split grow more disturbing and bizarre with each successive update. The divorce filing didn’t shock people as much as a picture of a bruised Heard, which landed with allegations of physical abuse on Depp’s behalf. Friends of the couple (and the internet) swiftly took sides. Some said they witnessed ugliness, and others defended Depp, including comedian Doug Stanhope, who claims Heard “blackmailed” and “manipulated” her husband for a payout. Still others allege that Depp descended into drug and alcohol abuse with the implication that this fueled violent outbursts. Depp’s daughter also spoke out to unequivocally deny that her father could be anything but gentle.

There are numerous updates to this story, so let’s dive right in. The last report alleged how Depp’s fall 2015 injury — a broken hand requiring surgery that disrupted Pirates of the Caribbean 5 production — was a result of Depp slamming his hand into a wall during an argument with his wife. Depp’s security guards have come forward with a denial that one of the alleged incidents involved any violence. Their story claims that Heard “set up” Depp by screaming when he was nowhere near her. Meanwhile, Depp’s attorney, Laura Wasser, has emphasized that Heard never filed a police report on May 21 (when the alleged cell-phone throwing incident occurred). Heard’s rep issued a statement to Just Jared, which stressed how Heard tried to keep the matter under wraps for privacy reasons:

“From the beginning it has been Amber’s desire to keep this matter as private as possible, even though LAPD officers responded to a 911 call made by a third party. The LAPD officers viewed not only the disarray that Johnny had caused in the apartment but also the physical injuries to Amber’s face … We took the high road. Unfortunately, Johnny’s team immediately went to the press and began viciously attacking Amber’s character. Amber is simply a victim of domestic violence, and none of her actions are motivated by money. Amber is a brave and financially independent woman who is showing the courage of her convictions by doing the right thing against Johnny’s relentless army of lawyers and surrogates … Amber is the victim. Amber is a hero.”

