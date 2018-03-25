John Cena And ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Pay Tribute To March For Our Lives At The Kids’ Choice Awards

#March For Our Lives #Stranger Things #John Cena
Managing Editor, Trending
03.25.18

Many famous faces and voices offered their support to March For Our Lives on Saturday, with names like Paul McCartney and George Clooney taking to the streets alongside protestors seeking a change to gun control in the country. But one of the more unique appeals came during the Kids’ Choice Awards on Nickelodeon, actually providing what is typically a silly evening of slime and goofiness with a pretty a serious moment. John Cena and Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things both provided comment on the march, with Cena using his position as host to open the show with a message for those marching.

Much like the actual conversation going on with Parkland across the nation, this seems to put the kids at the forefront. Awards shows have long been places for social commentary, but actually addressing an issue with the youth who are being directly affected is kind of new. Cena applauded those who marched and held off being slimed to spread a bit of that inspiration around the room:

“I just want to take a moment to celebrate what kids across the nation accomplished today…Change is only possible when we all work together. And its so inspiring to see kids-take-charge!

Elsewhere, Brown wore a jacket with the words “Never Again” stitched on the front and “March For Our Lives” on its back along with the names of the 17 victims in the Parkland, Florida shooting.

Around The Web

TOPICS#March For Our Lives#Stranger Things#John Cena
TAGSJohn CenaKIDS CHOICE AWARDSMarch For Our LivesMILLIE BOBBY BROWNStranger Things

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 4 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP