Many famous faces and voices offered their support to March For Our Lives on Saturday, with names like Paul McCartney and George Clooney taking to the streets alongside protestors seeking a change to gun control in the country. But one of the more unique appeals came during the Kids’ Choice Awards on Nickelodeon, actually providing what is typically a silly evening of slime and goofiness with a pretty a serious moment. John Cena and Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things both provided comment on the march, with Cena using his position as host to open the show with a message for those marching.

Much like the actual conversation going on with Parkland across the nation, this seems to put the kids at the forefront. Awards shows have long been places for social commentary, but actually addressing an issue with the youth who are being directly affected is kind of new. Cena applauded those who marched and held off being slimed to spread a bit of that inspiration around the room:

“I just want to take a moment to celebrate what kids across the nation accomplished today…Change is only possible when we all work together. And its so inspiring to see kids-take-charge!

Elsewhere, Brown wore a jacket with the words “Never Again” stitched on the front and “March For Our Lives” on its back along with the names of the 17 victims in the Parkland, Florida shooting.