Roseanne Barr appeared on Hannity on Thursday night to address the tweet that got her fired from her ABC sitcom. The comedian and actress appeared to explain tweets that were called “repugnant” by ABC in May and ended a second run of her long-running sitcom named after and staring her, which was rebooted earlier this year.

That show has since been rebranded as The Connors, with the entire cast involved except Barr herself ready to . The 65-year-old actress who once posed as “Domestic Goddess Hitler” who burned “Jew cookies” for a Jewish parody magazine explained her comedy to Sean Hannity on Thursday night and why two months of apologies are enough to atone for her transgressions.

Barr was fired in May for comparing former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to a hypothetical child had between the “Muslim Brotherhood” and Planet of the Apes. She stressed that her racist tweets were “political,” not racist, explaining that tweet is about “accountability” from Jarrett and the Obama administration and didn’t understand the outcry from people that resulted.