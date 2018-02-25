.@JakeTapper asks Broward sheriff if he thinks the Parkland shooting might not have happened if his office had done things differently.
Sheriff responds: “If ifs and butts were candy and nuts OJ Simpson would still be in the record books.” pic.twitter.com/D3aTk8RIsC
— Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) February 25, 2018
Last week, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel began to come under fire after the resignation of the deputy who was stationed at Stoneman Douglas High School during the Valentine’s Day massacre. Israel told reporters that Scot Peterson should have entered the school and stopped gunman Nikolas Cruz, but then it was reported that an additional three deputies waited outside the school with guns drawn as the massacre unfolded. This realization has led to a social media push for Israel’s resignation, and Jake Tapper confronted the county’s lead lawman on State of the Union not only about the (lack of a) shooting response from his department but also how Cruz was clearly on law enforcement’s radar. The conversation wasn’t a friendly one:
Tapper: “Do you think that if the Broward Sheriff’s office had done things differently, this shooting might not have happened?”
Israel: “If ifs and butts were candy and nuts OJ Simpson would still be in the record books.”
Tapper: “I don’t know what that means. There’s 17 dead people and a whole long list of things your department could have done differently.”
Israel: “How could ….? Listen, uh. That’s what after-action reports are [for]. That for lessons-learned reports are for …”
Israel continued while stressing that Scot Peterson may have saved lives if he’d entered the building during the shooting, but he believes no city or county’s law enforcement force would have done things perfectly. However, Tapper urged him to “get to the bottom of it” because people are demanding answers.
Elsewhere in this segment, Tapper appeared stunned when Israel claimed to have “amazing leadership” over his department, even in the face of failures while handling Nikolas Cruz. And in the below clip, Israel insists that he won’t resign despite a growing chorus (including from a Florida state lawmaker) for him to step down over the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook.
“Of course I won’t resign,” says Sheriff Scott Israel, after Florida state representative sends letter to Gov. Rick Scott calling for Israel’s removal for “neglect of duty and incompetence” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/tQ0ai2G92p
— CNN (@CNN) February 25, 2018
(Via CNN)
The sheriffs office and fbi failed all those kids in this. There needs to be a large fallout as well as a gut check for anyone who wants to serve as an LEO that you better be willing to go in or you don’t need to wear the shield.
Right it’s the people who want to be LEOs that we need to look in on. Not assholes buying combat weapons. Good call.
This is why people want to arm themselves. The people in charge failed.
Majority of people want gun control not more weapons. Shut the fuck up or tell the truth.
No, people aren’t rushing to the gun shop to arm themselves, they want more common sense legislation and restrictions on firearms. Fuck back off the Breitbart.
*to
@whiskey, absolutely. The NRA will probably be seeing a huge spike in memberships this month. The ball was dropped all over the place by authorities with this tragedy. Not the NRA’s fault
Any time it looks like meaningful gun control is on the way, people stock up big time…a majority certainly do want sensible control, but there are still millions and millions who truly believe the gov’t is coming for their guns and are trying to get a hold of as many as possible. The gun industry did a whole lot better under Obama than Bush because of that fear…
“Majority of people want gun control not more weapons.”
Hillary is going to win in a landslide. 99 to 1 odds. Everybody agrees with us. Stop noticing that we lost every single branch of government. We’re always right.
That’s a logical fallacy, dumbfuck. Keep trying, tho.
People are shocked that the police are scared? Why do you think so many unarmed people get murdered by them?
You have a point in there somewhere.
We are told “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” How’d that work out this time? No one knows how they will react in a barrage of gunfire. The NRA and GOP are simply wrong on this issue. Teachers are already teachers, counselors and parents. Now we’re asking them to be armed guards?
How about in the event of a shooting you have two gunmen and 4 teachers armed. The teachers are armed and SWAT movies in not knowing who the shooter is and guns down the teachers.
While I agree the whole “arming teachers” and “good guy with a gun” crap is, well, crap, this wasn’t a good guy with a gun failing. This was cowardlypoorly directed cops abdicating their duty
But I saw Trump give a speech saying a teacher with a gun would have “shot the Hell out of him before he knew what happened”. With sound reasoning like that how can things go wrong?
“shot the Hell out of him before he knew what happened”
yep, doing something after he has started shooting and killed people is the perfect response. Only dumb libs want prevention before someone has been shot and killed
That sheriff is a goner.
We just need to come up with a new symbol that is synonymous with “being a cool, tough guy who is definitely a badass” for the NRA crybabies to latch onto, and once they can put that sticker on their truck to show everyone how cool and badass they are, they won’t fight so hard to let go of the NRA.
My idea? A monster truck with fire coming out of the tailpipe.