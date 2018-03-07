Most folks think of Texas as one of the deepest red states, but a possible blue wave in the Texas primary elections has threatened to turn the state slightly purple. That is to say, incumbent junior Senator Ted Cruz easily coasted into his state’s GOP nomination for his seat. However, Beto O’Rourke, a sitting U.S. Representative (out of El Paso) since 2013, not only cinched his party’s nomination for the same Senate seat, but the Associated Press reports that there was an increase in Democratic turnout numbers (over 2016). Although it’s not yet clear how much of a jump occurred, the number could be significant and reflective of a possible nationwide trend for the 2018 midterm elections.
The AP notes that O’Rourke still faces “long odds” of pushing Cruz out of office, but early voting numbers showed that Cruz needs to watch his senatorial back:
Democratic early voting across Texas’ 15 most-populous counties more than doubled that of the last non-presidential cycle in 2014, while the number of Republican early ballots cast increased only slightly. Total Democratic early votes exceeded Republican ones roughly 465,000 to 420,000, though those figures combined accounted for less than 9 percent of the state’s total registered voters.
As the Daily Beast reported (hours before polls closed) on Tuesday, Cruz was feeling nervous before results came in. He even admitted his fear of a large Democratic turnout because “they hate the president,” and he warned that if Republicans choose not to head to the polls, the GOP “could lose both houses of Congress.” With that said, it’s worth familiarizing one’s eyeballs with the sight of Beto O’Rourke, for he’s sure to be a topic of discussion until November.
Following Tuesday night’s results, Cruz attempted to bluff with this 60-second ad “introducing our liberal opponent.” Listen to it all if you dare, but ear plugs are recommended, no matter one’s political affiliation. And the #KeepTexasRed hashtag says everything about Cruz’s mindset right now.
(Via Associated Press, Politico, Vox & The Daily Beast)
Fuck Ted Cruz. Every one of Texas’s major cities is blue.
Ted Cruz is gonna…well…cruise.
My guess is Republican turnout to the primaries is low because there is lack of competition on the Republican ticket. They’ll still turn out in force for the general election. It could be a blue wave sweeping the nation or people may be putting way too much stock in the primary process.
Just realized how silent Ted’s been the past several months. Makes sense that leading up to re-election, he’d shut his yap and hope people forget what a tool he is. Here’s hoping the good people of Texas get soundbites and commercials for the next forseeable future reminding them that their current Senator is kind of a dick.
“If you’re gonna run in Texas” ~ this from Rafael Edward Cruz, a Cuban/Canadian, who spent 1/2 of his first term running for President. He dissed Texas even as he announced he was following in Don Quixote windmill at Liberty University instead of in Texas. His biggest contribution was staging a filibuster on a bill he ended up voting for ~ oh, that little dog & pony show costs us taxpayer somewhere North of $80B (yes, with a “B”.) He is not my Senator!!
The new generation of voters doesn’t fall for this kind of phony macho posturing (“Beto O’Rourke wipes the grease off his pizza with a napkin!”) and they will vote in their best interest, not for whoever has the most blustery talking point. It might be too soon for this new wave to take over the polls, but once the baby boomers start dying, the Republican party is going to become relegated to the history books. Not that “conservative” values will ever go away, but the phonies who get by by saying one thing and doing another (campaigning against abortion but then making their mistress get one), who make up the current Republican party, will no longer be able to operate in the shadows.