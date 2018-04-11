Amid President Trump’s continued angst over the FBI raid on his personal attorney, POTUS has vowed to monitor the U.S. response to an apparent chemical attack by Syrian pro-government forces that affected around 500 civilians (and killed dozens). Trump previously declared that he was going to be “very tough” after the State Department called Russia “ultimately” responsible for its ally’s attack — given that Russia continues to fail as guarantor in holding Syria to its 2013 agreement to destroy its chemical weapons. On Wednesday, Trump made an ominous warning that included an outright threat.
In a tweet, Trump mocked Russia’s vow to shoot down missiles fired by the U.S. at Syria. He then told Russia to “get ready,” for “they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!'” Trump also scolded Russia for being allies with a “Gas Killing Animal” (President Bashar al-Assad).
Trump also declared that the U.S. relationship with Russia is “worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War.” He then seemingly asked Russia to “stop the arms race,” which Trump previously aimed to discuss during a meeting with Putin that may not be happening now (although the Kremlin recently bragged about Trump supposedly inviting Putin to the White House).
Perhaps Trump’s finally also upset about Russia recently nuking Florida in a simulation video, although to be utterly frank, Trump previously did call for an arms race that pitted the U.S. against Russia.
So, a U.S. missile strike on Syria appears to be imminent, which is the same response that Trump served up in April 2017 (on a Syrian airbase) after a different chemical attack on the country’s civilians. After that strike, Russia and Iran issued a joint warning for Trump to never cross red lines again, but it looks like that will be happening, unless Defense Secretary Jim Mattis — who hasn’t taken a military strike off the table — shuts the plan down.
Finally, as is always the case, there’s an old Trump tweet for everything.
The Orange con-man with nothing to lose is going to stumble backwards into a war with Russia by Twitter. This isn’t a boardwalk shell game.
So much for ‘I don’t like to warn my enemies with what I’ll do’….
Was thinking same thing. Unless you actually WANT to give them a heads up, ya know to prepare cause your buddies and have to keep the facade going that your really not
So…here are Trump’s options now:
1) He launches missiles into Syria and the Russians shoot them all down. Putin laughs. America looks extra stupid.
2) He launches missiles and some of them make it through. The Russians then do something fucked up in retaliation because Putin does not fuck around, and shit goes side-ways crazier than Trump’s hair.
3) He launches the missiles with the assistance of some sort of new / advanced SAM suppression tech so the Russian’s can’t shoot them down. And then Russia does some fucked up shit in retaliation because Putin does not fuck around. Shit = sideways.
4) He launches missiles directly at his own nuts. Everybody wins.
5) ???
5) Pee tape
/fingers definitely crossed for pee pee tape
6) He backs down and spins it as diplomacy, the left sees right through it and the right praises him as a walking god.
7) He finally wins over Ivanka because she respects his missiles and they bang it out. Trump ODs on pills afterwards because he knows he peaked
he’s giving his best buddy Vlad time to move troops and hardware out of the way so Donald can bomb something to no effect.
Bingo
The fact that he’s selling it this hard makes me think he’s just going to lob a few missiles into a couple of empty buildings, lie and declare that he’s just destroyed half of the Syrian military, and call it a day.