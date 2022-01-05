Travis Barker Transforms Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ Into A Pop-Punk Anthem

Travis Barker may have rose to fame as the drummer for Blink-182, but he’s recently been making headlines for a few reasons. Not only is he engaged to mega-millionaire Kourtney Kardashian, but he’s also been expanding his musical catalog by working with artists like Willow and Young Thug. Now that he’s gotten comfortable making music with artists in other genres, the musician attempted to turn one of Adele’s hit songs into a pop-punk anthem with a cover posted to social media.

Seated behind his impressive drum kit, Barker filmed himself playing alongside Adele’s No. 1 single “Easy On Me.” Adding edge to Adele’s soaring vocals, Barker uses his percussive skills to take the song from a heart-tugging ballad to a roaring ballad. Barker went so hard on his drum kit that he even appeared to break one of his drum sticks near the end of the clip.

Ahead of Barker taking on a cover of Adele’s track, “Easy On Me” absolutely dominated the charts. The song was at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven weeks straight while her album, 30, was the best-selling album on vinyl in 2021 despite being released in October.

Watch Barker add his signature style to Adele’s “Easy On Me” above.

