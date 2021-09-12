The wait for Saweetie’s debut album may be drawing to a close soon. The burgeoning Bay Area rapper-mogul was at the Barclay Center in New York for the 2021 MTV VMAs, where she gave a red carpet interview hinting that her new music could be dropping over the holiday season. When she was asked about meeting Cher — an experience to which she attributes the most recent delay — she played coy but did offer up the potential timing for their collaboration’s release.

“Everything will unwind and unfold during the holidays,” she said, “So stay tuned.”

While waiting for the album to come out, Saweetie gave her fans no shortage of content and projects to consume. In August, she launched the second season of her Icy University web series, interviewing Chloe Bailey ahead of the sister act’s first solo release. Saweetie also collaborated with McDonald’s on her own meal, complete with “Saweetie N Sour” sauce. And though the album has been pushed back a few times — including so Saweetie could polish her performance skills — she did confirm earlier this summer that it’s finally finished, which means a solid release date could be coming soon.

