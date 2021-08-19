As the world waits for Saweetie’s debut album Pretty B*tch Music to finally be ready for release, the Bay Area raprentreneur is making the most of her existing projects to hold fans over, dropping a sultry video for her and Kendra Jae’s April collaboration “Seesaw.” Although it’s Kendra’s song, it first appeared on Saweetie’s Pretty Summer Playlist Vol. 1 mixtape, which Saweetie released this spring as a placeholder for her album.

The video, which features a cameo appearance from Inglewood-native Dreamville rapper Cozz, sees Kendra lighting furniture on fire as she sits with him on a sofa in a bedazzled bodysuit. Elsewhere in the video, Kendra and Saweetie pose and mug the camera in a plush purple convertible and share a ride on a mechanical bull. There’s also some nifty choreography with Kendra and her dance team on various colored sets.

Although Pretty Summer came out months ago, it’s proven to have some long legs after she released videos for “Baby Mama Coochie” by BbyAfricka and “Risky” featuring Drakeo The Ruler. The unplanned compilation EP has given Saweetie fans plenty to listen to as she prepares to release PBM, which she says is finally ready and deserves to be taken seriously. Hopefully, it’ll be out while her McDonald’s meal is still on the market, proving that the Icy Queen can take advantage of all the synergy she’s been building lately.

Watch the “Seesaw” video above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.