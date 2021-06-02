Back in 2020, Lady Gaga announced a brief run of concerts dubbed “The Chromatica Ball.” That announcement came just days before the first shelter-in-place orders were put into place, so not too long after that, she postponed the trek to 2021. Now, though, it looks like those dates won’t stand either: Variety reports that Gaga has once again postponed the tour, this time to the summer of 2022.

Gaga said in a statement, “While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022.”

As of this post, Gaga has yet to make an official announcement and her website still shows the postponed 2021 dates.

When postponing the 2020 dates, Gaga wrote, “We’ve been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have. If you’ve purchased a ticket already, you’ll find all of the new information in your email inbox. I can’t wait to see you there! Keep dancing at home in the meantime.”