All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Ariana Grande returned with a highly-anticipated single, Karol G stunned in her latest single, and Finneas offered a poignant reflection on the state of the world.

Ariana Grande — “Positions” After teasing her upcoming era of music for several weeks, Ariana Grande finally shared her lead single “Positions.” The song sees the singer ready to open up to love as she flexes her soaring vocals to sing of wanting to take things further with a new love interest. Finneas — “Can’t Wait To Be Dead” Following his heartfelt single “What They’ll Say About Us,” Finneas returns to make a statement with “Can’t Wait To Be Dead.” “I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it, but, to me, it’s a song about my relationship with the internet,” he said about the track. “Especially in an election year. Especially during a pandemic. Sometimes, the internet makes me laugh, sometimes it makes me cry, sometimes it makes me hopeful. But sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead.”

Karol G — “Bichota” Colombian reggaeton singer Karol G continued her prolific year with the rhythmic single “Bichota.” In a statement about the song, Karol said: “‘Bichota’ is a celebration for all women and men who choose to be fearless and fabulous. We are all Bichotas in our own special way and I hope this song provides the strength to anyone who needs it to be YOU and be a boss!” HER — “Damage” This week, HER released her slow-burning track “Damage” before giving a silky-smooth performance of the song for her SNL debut. According to press materials, the song arrives on her upcoming album, which has yet to be announced.

Major Lazer — “Hell And High Water” Feat. Alessia Cara This week, Major Lazer released their fourth studio album, Music Is The Weapon. The trio previewed the record with dual reggaeton singles, but their “Hell And High Water” song with Alessia Cara takes a more subdued approach to the genre. Cara lends her far-reaching vocals over a watery beat, singing of the importance of perseverance. Phora — “Cupid’s Curse” Feat. Kehlani Phora has shared a handful of singles this year, including the Jhené Aiko collaboration “Stars In The Sky.” Now offering another fresh track, Phora taps Kehlani to lend her soothing vocals on the single “Cupid’s Curse.” The two harmonize over a simmering beat, singing of the pitfalls of leaving a relationship.

Little Mix — Sweet Melody Pop group Little Mix formed in 2011 on the X-Factor and now, nine years later, they are just a few weeks away from their sixth studio album, Confetti. The four-piece have shared several maxed-out previews of their record, most recently with their saccharine single “Not A Pop Song.” They’re now offering a more toned-down effort with their empowering anthem “Sweet Melody.” Babygirl — “Easy” Duo Babygirl have ushered in a new era with their lovelorn single “Easy.” “’Easy’ is written from the perspective of a person on the wrong side of an unrequited crush,” Babygirl said about the single. “It’s about how attractive unavailability can be. Especially if it’s kind of what we think we deserve.”