Jonas Brothers Link Up With Karol G For Their Flirtatious Track ‘X’

After staging a successful comeback in 2019, the Jonas Brothers are already looking forward. Their return record Happiness Begins placed them back at the centerfold of pop after a lengthy hiatus and even garnered the brothers a Grammy nomination and performance at the awards ceremony. Following their triumphs, the Jonas Brothers are now beginning to prepare for a new era of music. The brothers join forces with Latin pop star Karol G for the fiery single “X.”

A buoyant riff opens the single before a rhythmic beat arrives. The track is upbeat and flirty, with the brothers hinting at a fiery fling in the lyrics. “She said, ‘Oh oh oh / Kiss me like your ex is in the room,'” they sing. Karol G offers a change of pace as the tempo breaks to signal her verse’s arrival. Karol echoes the boys’ provocative lyrics, detailing a night of dancing in her native language. “Caliente, te pongo caliente / No te de miedo vivir algo diferente,” Karol swoons.

The single arrives in tandem with the B-side “Five More Minutes,” which the brothers first teased in a clip during their Grammy performance. To celebrate the release of the two tracks, Karol G will join the Jonas Brothers for a premiere live performance of the song on LeBron James’ special Graduate Together: America Honors The Class Of 2020.

Listen to “X” and “Five More Minutes” above.

Graduate Together: America Honors The Class Of 2020 airs 5/16 at 11 p.m. ET. Watch it here.