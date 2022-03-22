All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week was teeming with new releases, but the highlights included some of the pop albums we’ve been waiting for. Charli XCX finally unveiled Crash, an album that marks her return to bombastic, radio-friendly anthems like the polarizing “Baby.” At the same time, Rosalía unleashed Motomami, which had been all the talk for months because of its provocative artwork and its catchy singles. The up-and-coming Ethel Cain announced her debut album Preacher’s Daughter and released the haunting “Gibson Girl.”

Normani — “Fair”

Former Fifth Harmony member has been working on her debut solo album for quite some time. Now, we at least have this sparkling, honest song “Fair,” which is addressed to an old lover and proves her skill at crafting music that cuts deep. While reckoning with their breakup, she asks: “Is it fair that you moved on?”

Gayle — “Luv Starved”

Singer of the gigantic TikTok hit “Abcdefu” Gayle dropped her debut EP, which includes that track as well as this emotionally charged, slower song “Luv Started.” It’s packed with plainly depressing lyrics contrasted against clever quips: “Swear to God imma change but I’m agnostic,” she drawls. Momentum builds at the end and turns into an anthem about no longer wanting to be “taken advantage of by sh*tty guys.”

Muna — “Anything But Me”

Along with the announcement of their forthcoming self-titled album, Muna shared the fed-up “Anything But Me,” which opens with the snarky line: “You’re gonna say that I’m on a high horse / I think that my horse is regular-sized.” Instead of resorting to anger or exhaustion, the song celebrates its newfound freedom and independence.

Charli XCX — “Yuck”

Though Crash has plenty of bangers, “Yuck” has an effortless groove to it as well as an amazing amount of attitude: “Put me on a pedestal / ‘Causе my love’s incredible,” she deadpans. For a little over two minutes, she carelessly revels in narcissism and it makes for an addictive listen.

Juice WRLD — “Sometimes”

Late rapper Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album Fighting Demons arrived in December, but was just updated with this new song “Sometimes.” It showcased exactly what made Juice WRLD rise to the top so fast — his honesty about his struggles, especially his feeling of loneliness and failure despite being rich and famous. It’s inspiring when he sings, “Nobody ever felt the pain I felt, so I share it / And put it out to the whole world, I ain’t embarrassed.”

Still Woozy, Remi Wolf — “Pool”

Still Woozy and Remi Wolf teamed up for this twinkly ballad that follows a complicated love story. The pair take turns with the chorus and the verses; both of their voices are tender and sincere, and the song reaches its peak at the end when they harmonize with one another beautifully.

Syd, Lucky Daye — “Cybah”

Syd and Lucky Daye joined forces for this new song, “Cybah,” which broods and sizzles with fiery, otherwordly synths. On the chorus, Syd repeats the pulsating question: “Could you brеak a heart?” It holds a lot of weight, but the meaning seems to change every time she croons it.

Ethel Cain — “Gibson Girl”

Ethel Cain seems to be on a mission to see how haunting she can make her songs. Her autotuned drawls on “Gibson Girl” are bone-chilling, and the words amplify that feeling: “Baby, if it feels good / Then it can’t be bad.” At nearly six minutes, the track is something of an exorcism of lust and leaves the listener wanting more.

Rosalía — “Candy”

Rosalía’s “Candy” is also haunted, but instead by a past lover. Their presence can be felt in the song; the tension is palpable and the complex longing in Rosalía’s voice is unmissable. Still, despite the layer of sadness, “Candy” is as danceable as any of her songs.

Love You Later — “Keepintouch”

Love You Later, the rising project of Lexi Aviles, released this lively track that grapples with the difficulty of navigating relationships when trying to take care of yourself: “I’m losing touch with everyone else / Trying to keep in touch with myself.” Her voice is genuine and soars mesmerizingly over the upbeat instruments.

