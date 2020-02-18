All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

It’s halfway through February and although Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring, cold weather still persists for many of us. But pop music is here to warm us up and lift our spirits during the coldest days of the year. Justin Bieber finally released the entirety of his comeback record Changes, Billie Eilish shared the new James Bond theme song, and Grimes leans away from her heavy synths on a new single. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new releases. Listen up.

Grimes — “Delete Forever” Grimes pivots away from her distorted singles in favor of acoustic guitar on “Delete Forever,” a new song that arrives just ahead of the release of her record Miss_Anthropocene. The singer spoke to the song’s inspiration in a statement. “It’s about losing friends to the opioid crisis and the self-hatred that arises when the grieving process mimics the behaviors that cost your friends their lives.” Justin Bieber — “Forever” Feat. Post Malone and Clever Justin Bieber finally unveiled his full comeback record, Changes. The album saw much inspiration pulled from contemporary R&B and hip-hop, including the track “Forever.” Featuring Post Malone and Clever, the track boasts a full, resounding beat and succinct lyrical delivery. Much of the album is Bieber’s love letter to his recent wife, and “Forever” is no different. Bieber speaks to the positive effects of his spouse’s unwavering support.

Billie Eilish — “No Time To Die” While the thought process for “No Time To Die” was drawn out, the actual recording session was quick. “We got the first scene, then we wrote the song immediately,” she said in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “We wrote it in three days and we wrote it in Texas and we recorded it in a bunk on the bus in a basement in the dark.” Kim Petras — “Reminds Me” Following the release of her record Clarity and subsequent Halloween-themed project Turn Off The Light, Kim Petras is back for more in 2020. The singer shared the break-up anthem “Reminds Me” as a way to cope with past heartbreak. Petras’ soaring vocals cut through hard-hitting snares, singing of all the things she’s given up in order to avoid memories of a past lover.

Niia — “Sad Boys” Niia followed up here 2017 debut record with II: La Bella Vida Friday. Drawing influence from her history as a jazz singer, Niia croons over a slow, rolling beat. “I’ve had a few sad boys in my life,” she said in an interview with The Cut. “They’re always very handsome. So cute and all punk… It never ends well. I didn’t realize sad boys get older and then they’re still sad boys.” King Princess — “Ohio” King Princess’ debut record Cheap Queen propelled her into the mainstream. Since the record’s release, the singer has been touring in support of the album. To add to the catalog of songs, King Princess oftentimes performs unreleased numbers while on tour. One song, in particular, is a fan favorite. King Princess officially released “Ohio” after some pressure from supporters. The song begins leisurely, with the singer’s slow-burning vocals at the track’s focal point. Partway through the number, noisy guitars provide a tempo change, transforming the song from lovelorn ballad to a revved-up head-banger.

Wens — “Beauty Queen” Burgeoning pop singer Wens is gearing up for the release of her EP Lemoncholy later this month. Ahead of the EP’s release, Wens gave fans a taste of the project with the soaring track “Beauty Queen.” In a statement, Wens said she wrote the song about a crush she had on someone 10 years her senior. “Every time I thought of him, I had this whole fantasy built out in my head like, ‘Imagine if we met in high school and how perfect it would of be,'” she said. “That’s where the lyric, ‘You make me want a time machine’ comes from. I was this sad 18-to-19-year-old who just wanted this guy to give me some attention. Now he’s engaged AND going to have a baby in a few months. Maybe it’s for the best he didn’t pay me any mind.” Alec Benjamin — “Oh My God” Alec Benjamin’s debut album, These Two Windows is out at the beginning of April, but the singer has already made a name for himself with his latest singles. “Oh My God” is another showcase of Benjamin’s buoyant songwriting. Introspective and wistful, “Oh My God” features a catchy backbeat alongside Benjamin’s bright vocals.