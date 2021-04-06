All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw some exciting returns. Olivia Rodrigo followed up her chart-topping single “Drivers License” with another lovelorn track, Demi Lovato shared an exciting collaboration with Ariana Grande, and BTS returned to debut a new soulful single. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Olivia Rodrigo — “Deja Vu” After Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single “Drivers License” had an eight-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the singer is venturing into more playful territory with “Deja Vu.” About the follow-up single, Rodrigo said she wants to shy away from being labeled in a certain genre: “It’s definitely not like ‘Drivers License’ at all, which I’m really happy about. I didn’t want to pigeonhole myself into this category of ‘sad ballad girl’ thing. It’s definitely a little different and sort of weird.” Demi Lovato — “Met Him Last Night” Feat. Ariana Grande This week, Demi Lovato followed up her LP Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over with a deluxe version of the record. It saw a handful of extra tracks, including synth-forward groove “Met Him Last Night” with Ariana Grande, a tune where Lovato sings about coming face-to-face with her demons.

BTS — “Film Out” After a wildly successful 2020 where BTS had major performances, smashed chart records, and earned a Grammy nomination, the K-pop supergroup are gearing up for the release of their upcoming Japanese-language compilation album, BTS, The Best. Sharing a first look at the project, the group debuted the soulful song “Film Out,” which marks a pivot from their recent jovial releases. Dove Cameron — “LazyBaby” Dove Cameron may have gotten her start as a Disney Channel star, but she’s been focusing on her music career for the past year through her 2020 singles “We Belong” and “Remember Me.” Now, Cameron returns to share the groove-driven track “LazyBaby,” a bass-heavy number inspired by the recent revival of ’80s disco.

Chiiild — “Awake” feat. Mahalia Psychadelic soul singer Chiiild returns with another atmospheric jam off his upcoming project Hope For Sale. Describing his aim for the single, Chiiild compares the song’s feeling to “when the week’s finally over and you need to take the weight off.” Audrey Nuna — “Space” Celebrating her 22nd birthday, R&B singer/rapper Audrey Nuna shared the chilling track “Space,” marking her first release of 2021. The song offers a way for Nuna to showcase both her moving vocals and quick-witted lyricism over a subdued beat.

Tiberius B — “No Smoke” Celebrating the fact that they’re the newest signee of Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records label, producer Tiberius B announced their upcoming EP Stains with the shuffling track “No Smoke.” The single’s soothing video is inspired by an accident they had as a teenager, which ended up being a blessing in disguise. Chloe Moriondo — “I Eat Boys” After a handful of her relatable singles attracted a sizeable fanbase, Chloe Moriondo announces her debut album Blood Bunny as the newest signee of Fueled By Ramen Records. The 18-year-old singer announced the impending project with “I Eat Boys,” a charming and tongue-in-cheek tune about pushing back against cat callers.