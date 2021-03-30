All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in the best new pop music saw some exciting releases from some big pop stars. Demi Lovato released her radically honest track “Dancing With The Devil,” Taylor Swift teamed up with country star Maren Morris, and Justin Bieber dropped a track with heavy-hitter DaBaby. Each week, Uproxx rounds up all the best new pop music. Listen up.

Demi Lovato — “Dancing With The Devil” Demi Lovato has been through a lot through her career. She’s struggled with addiction and an eating disorder, among other things, and recently reveled that she suffered multiple strokes after overdosing in 2018. She details all these hardships and heartbreak in her anticipated track “Dancing With The Devil,” which features Lovato’s vulnerable lyrics over a jazzy beat. Taylor Swift — “You All Over Me” Feat. Maren Morris Taylor Swift is currently rerecording all of her music after a record label deal went awry. That means she’s also able to share some previously unheard tracks that she recorded during her past album cycles. This week, Swift teamed up with country star Maren Morris to share the gentle tune “You All Over Me,” which was originally recorded at the same time as her Fearless album.

Justin Bieber — “Know No Better” Feat. DaBaby Justin Bieber may have released his swooning album Justice last week, but he didn’t stop there. The singer followed-up the release with a deluxe version of the album, which boasted six new star-studded tracks, including the snappy “Know No Better” with DaBaby. Julia Michaels — “All Your Exes” On the heels of her appearance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Julia Michaels served up the jealousy-busting anthem “All Your Exes,” where she sings of wishing to live in a world where her partner’s exes didn’t exist. “I hope that you love this song in all it’s satirical glory mixed in with a little truth,” she wrote alongside its release.

Studio Killers — “Jenny” Feat. Kim Petras Virtual band Studio Killers recent saw an uptick in popularity thanks to TikTok. Breathing new life into their 2013 track “Jenny” this week, Studio Killers tapped pop singer Kim Petras to lend her bubbly vocals on an updated version of the single. Alaina Castillo — “Indica” Alaina Castillo is currently gearing up for her debut LP, and while she makes fans wait for more information about the full-length release, the singer shared her chilled-out track “Indica.” “’Indica’ is about escaping into an alternate reality,” Castillo said about the flowing single. “I want it to be a reset button that puts you in a different universe once you’ve listened to it.”

Karol G — “El Makinon” Feat. Mariah Angeliq After serving up several hits last year, Karol G released her anticipated third studio album KG0516, featuring the rhythmic single “El Makinon.” About her LP, Karol G said: “I experimented a lot with different sounds, genres and unique vibes. It’s definitely something that hasn’t been heard before from me and the songs are all a representation of who I am today as a person and an artist.” Benny Blanco — “Unlearn” Feat. Gracie Abrams Following his work on Justin Bieber’s hit single “Lonely,” Benny Blanco returns to share Friends Keep Secrets 2, a star-studded album that features collaborators like Omar Apollo, Halsey, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. It also boasts his down tempo track “Unlearn,” which offers an open space for songwriter Gracie Abrams to debut her tender and moving vocals.