All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw the return of some big stars. Charli XCX teamed up with Rina Sawayama for a playful bop, Grimes shared a fluttering pop tune, and Tove Lo fired off a slow-burning single. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama — “Beg For You” Charli XCX is well into the roll out of her upcoming album Crash. After endlessly teasing her collaboration with fellow UK pop singer Rina Sawayama, their delectable joint track “Beg For You” has officially arrived. The soaring tune perfectly showcases both singers’ knack for crafting memorable hits to belt out with your besties, and as Sawayama perfect put it: “I f*cking love this song.” Grimes — “Shinigani Eyes” Continuing to preview her new era of music, Grimes returned with the revved-up number “Shinigani Eyes” this week. The song definitely falls in line with her “ethereal” genre of music, but adds a pumped-up beat to ensure “Shinigani Eyes” is Grimes next big hit.

Tove Lo — “How Long” HBO Max’s racy series Euphoria is proving they know how to create an enticing sound track with season 2. After tapping Lana Del Rey for an original track, the series invited Tove Lo to share the steamy tune “How Long.” Characterized by a dance-ready beat, Tove Lo turns up the heat with resonating synths and honest lyrics about “love, betrayal and denial.” Rex Orange County — “Keep It Up” After making his major label debut in 2019 with the acclaimed LP Pony, Rex Orange County is back and ready for a new release. Announcing the upcoming album Who Cares?, Rex shared the buoyant and earnest tune “Keep It Up.” The project was written in close partnership with Benny Sings and the new single offers a perfect way to dance through all life’s ups and downs.

Lauv — “26” This week, Lauv dropped off a relatable tune for all those twenty-somethings out here. The reflective single features vulnerable lyrics over an atmospheric beat and is the first solo music we’ve heard from Lauv in nearly a year, seemingly setting the stage for what he has planned for this year. Raveena — “Secret” Feat. Vince Staples Back with yet another empowering single, Raveena teamed up with rapper Vince Staples this week for the opulent number “Secret.” The sultry song further previews the singer’s upcoming Asha’s Awakening and showcases her brand of inspired pop music.

Anitta — “Boys Don’t Cry” Brazilian pop star Anitta turned up the heat with her latest anthem, “Boys Don’t Cry.” Armed with a guitar-riddled, stadium-filling beat, Anitta dispels the idea that men aren’t emotional, clarifying that the partners she’s left behind have been more than willing to cry over her. Glaive — “Icarus” Last year, the now 17-year-old Glaive positioned himself as a rising pop star with his debut EP, All Dogs Go To Heaven. Now offering his ever-expanding fan base more music, Glaive shared a deluxe version of the project, which included the brand new track “Icarus.” Much like his previous catalog, the song features washed-out vocals but this time trades in a hyperpop beat for more toned down instrumentals.