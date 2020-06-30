All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week, several big-name pop musicians shared new music that earned the best new pop label. Selena Gomez remixed Trevor Daniel’s recent hit, Blackpink returned with their first piece of new music in over a year, and Charlie Puth further proved his talent for writing feel-good pop tunes. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Selena Gomez, Trevor Daniel — “Past Life” This week, Selena Gomez served up a remix that was sure to earn Uproxx best new pop stamp of approval. “When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have,” Gomez said in a statement. “And I’m very, very vocal about my personal experiences making decisions that aren’t necessarily healthy for me.” Blackpink — “How You Like That” Last April, Blackpink dropped Kill This Love EP just ahead of their Coachella set and haven’t released any music since — until this week. The K-pop group returned with “How You Like That.” Fans were so excited that they broke the record for the biggest video premiere ever on YouTube, with an impressive 1.65 million people tuning in concurrently.

Charlie Puth — “Girlfriend” Over the course of his career, Charlie Puth has proved a knack for writing buoyant pop tunes, and his new single “Girlfriend” is no different. In a statement alongside the single’s release, Puth said “Girlfriend” is one of his favorite tracks he’s ever written: “I think this is like one of my favorite songs I’ve ever made, and one that I’ve been sitting on for a really long time and just kind of perfecting the production and the vocal production over the year. I truly love this song more than anything.” Lauv — “Dishes” Lauv shared his emotive debut album, How I’m Feeling, just a few months ago. But the singer didn’t let much time pass before shared another EP, including the lighthearted track “Dishes.” Lauv has proved prolific in his time in quarantine, writing and producing the entire EP within just a few months at home.

Jessie Ware — “Soul Control” Jessie Ware debuted her irresistible album What’s Your Pleasure? this week, and with it arrived the show-stopping tune “Soul Control.” The single opens with clapping beat and rubbery keys before a funky bass guitar takes over. With her breathy vocals, Ware sings of the euphoria of dancefloor attraction. Arca — “KLK” Feat. Rosalía Venezuelan producer Arca shared her record Kick I this week. The record is an ode to her experimental type of music and her collaboration with Rosalía is no different. The hypnotic tune expertly layers jarring, samples with contemporary pop sensibilities.

Dominic Fike — “Chicken Tenders” After garnering a large fan base from his self-released EP and a handful of singles, Dominic Fike is gearing up for his major-label debut album. This week, Fike shared the sultry album lead “Chicken Tenders.” The lush single details a particularly passionate night in his hotel room. Shay Lia — “All Up To You” Montreal-based songwriter Shay Lia shared the effervescent number “All Up To You” this week. In a statement, the singer said she wanted the single to bring universal joy: “I wanted to create something positive for people to dance to in these crazy times. I wanted to feel reminded that we’re stronger than we think. I believe in the powers of words and music and I love creating inspirational songs full of warmth and joyful energy for everyone of any age to enjoy.”