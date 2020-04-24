Jessie Ware Returns With The Irresistibly Groovy Number ‘Ooh La La’

Jessie Ware is ushering in a brand-new era. Back in November, the singer announced a pivot from her former catalog with the disco-inspired track “Mirage (Don’t Stop),” arriving on her upcoming record What’s Your Pleasure?. After February’s slow-burning “Spotlight,” Ware is back again for another preview of her album with the dance-ready track “Ooh La La.”

The euphoric track opens with a funky bassline and crashing percussion. Ware’s fun-loving vocals narrate carefree imagery of young love. “Driving fast, driving fast, technicolour street lights / Cigarettes on the dash, we can have a sweet time,” Ware sings.

In a statement about her upcoming album, Ware says she feels excited to reveal a different side of herself to the world through her music: “It feels so amazing to be back making music, so much has happened recently. Some crazy exciting things but I feel so happy to be back to my first love. Music was the first scene that truly embraced me! I feel like these last few years I’ve had to do some exploration to figure out what I wanted to write about musically again and learn new things about myself. I’ve been yearning for that escapism, groove and maybe it’s time to say goodbye to the melancholy Jessie.”

Listen to “Ooh La La” above.

What’s Your Pleasure? is out 6/19 via Virgin/Universal. Pre-order it here.