Experimental producer Arca is anything but conventional. Back in February, Arca teased a new era by releasing the hour-long stand-alone single titled “@@@@@.” Now, Arca returns to divulge details about her fourth album and share a video accompanying a new single, “Time.”

Arca’s lush “Time” video follows her lead single “Nonbinary,” which offered a glimpse of her forthcoming record Kick I. Directed by MANSON, Arca’s “Time” visual shows the producer artfully seducing the devil. Following her avant-garde style, the visual depicts Arca as a half-cyborg, half-human character parading the streets with her newfound nefarious lover.

Alongside her captivating visual, Arca shares details about Kick I. Unveiling the cover art, tracklist, and official release date, Arca teases a handful of big-name features. Included on her tracklist are artists like Rosalía, Björk, and fellow producer Sophie. In a statement about the album’s sound, Arca explained that she aims to remain free genre confines: “I don’t want to be tied to one genre,” said Arca. “I don’t want to be labeled as one thing.”

Listen to “Time” above and find Arca’s Kick I cover and tracklist below.

1. “Nonbinary”

2. “Time”

3. “Mequetrefe”

4. “Riquiqui”

5. “Calor”

6. “Afterwards” Feat. Björk

7. “Watch” Feat. Shygirl

8. “KLK” Feat. Rosalía

9. “Rip The Slit”

10. “La Chíqui” Feat. Sophie

11. “Machote”

12. “No Queda Nada”

Kick I is out 6/26 via XL. Pre-order it here.