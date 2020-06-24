A lot of artists have used their time in quarantine in productive ways. Perhaps the most notable example is Charli XCX, who recorded and released a tremendous new album, How I’m Feeling Now, over a relatively brief period during the pandemic. She’s not the only one, though. Lauv (who coincidentally released a similarly titled album, How I’m Feeling, earlier this year) also recorded new material in quarantine, and the result is an EP that is out today, Without You.

Lauv marked the release by release by sharing a video for the EP-opening track, “Dishes.” The video opens with Lauv popping up from behind a counter full of plates, and from there, it’s a one-shot video in which Lauv dances around his kitchen and sings the song. He sings about memories of a former lover and the strangeness of them not being there anymore: “The dishes in the kitchen / The dancin’ in the rain / The singin’ in the shower / Yeah, that’s stuck in the drain / A party on the weekend / And everyone is here / But it feels so weird, without you.”

Watch the “Dishes” video above and listen to Without You below.

