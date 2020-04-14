All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music, artists continued to bring cheer to ease quarantine blues with upbeat anthems. Selena Gomez debuted three new tracks from her deluxe album, Charli XCX began working on an at-home album, and Alesso teamed up with Liam Payne for a buoyant number. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new releases. Listen up.

Selena Gomez — “Boyfriend” Selena Gomez debuted three new tracks from a deluxe version of her album Rare this week. With the deluxe edition came her anticipated track “Boyfriend.” A deep bass provides the backbeat for Gomez’s auto-tuned vocals. While the singer is comfortable being single, she sings about missing having another in her life. Charli XCX — “Forever” Last week, Charli XCX announced she would be making an album from home entirely from scratch with the input of her fans. After asking her followers for feedback on an instrumental track, Charli released “Forever” as an anthem for navigating a relationship in quarantine. The revved-up track features an eclectic mix of noisy instrumentals smoothed over by Charli’s heartfelt lyrics.

Alesso — “Midnight” Feat. Liam Payne Grammy-nominated producer Alesso teamed up with ex-One Direction member Liam Payne for the transcendent single “Midnight.” A vivacious melody is uplifted by Payne’s earnest musings. “During these difficult times Liam and I hope this song can bring some light,” Alesso said in a statement about the track. Omar Apollo — “Imagine U” Burgeoning Indiana songwriter Omar Apollo returns after a prolific 2019 with “Imagine U,” his first new track of the year. In a statement, Apollo described how the song came to be: “I’m all about the feeling when it comes to music. The lyrics and melody came to me so naturally and I feel like free thinking is what’s missing in a lot of music nowadays… I was listening to a lot of daft punk at the time so I was really inspired by those themes.”

Mxmtoon — “Lessons” After sharing a handful of singles the last few months, Mxmtoon has announced her forthcoming EP Dawn with her latest track “Lessons.” Mxmtoon described how the song is a reminder to be kind to oneself in a statement: “Life is full of teachable moments, and allowing yourself the space to make mistakes and to become better from those is vital. ‘Lessons’ serves as a reminder to be kind to yourself, to trust your instincts, and live life with purpose.” Alec Benjamin — “Six Feet Apart” Singer/songwriter Alec Benjamin has had a prolific quarantine. The singer wrote and released “Six Feet Apart” as an anthem for social-distancing. The emotionally-charged track reminisces on loved ones. “They say distance is relative and relative to relatives I have / I’d say I’m relatively close to breaking down / Because right now I feel so alone,” Benjamin croons.

Alina Baraz — “Endlessly” Though she’s been making a name for herself through a handful of EPs and singles, Alina Baraz is gearing up for the release of her debut album. It Was Divine arrives in early May and Baraz has been teasing its release through singles. “Endlessly” is her latest, slow-burning number with Baraz’s velvety cadence dripping over a washed-out beat. Shy Martin — “Can I Call You Back?” Swedish pop artist Shy Martin returns with the honest track “Can I Call You Back?” Delving into her mental health history through a poetic stream of consciousness, Martin examines her struggles on the sincere track. “I remember first experiencing anxiety when I was turning 13,” she said in a statement. “At the time I didn’t know what that feeling was, only that it made me very sad, and extremely lonely. Last year I decided to finally share my struggles with anxiety with the people who listen to my music.”