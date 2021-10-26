All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw some sizzling collaborations and soulful releases. The Weeknd teamed up with electronic trio Swedish House Mafia for a highly anticipated track, DJ Snake tapped some of today’s top stars for a certified banger, and Khalid offered another taste of his upcoming album with an earnest single. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia — “Moth To A Flame” After weeks of teasing, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia’s slow-burning collaboration “Moth To A Flame” is finally here. Swedish House Mafia, who were just confirmed to play a Coachella 2022 set, offer a thumping and dance-ready chorus, creating the perfect backdrop to The Weeknd’s comforting vocals. DJ Snake — “SG” Feat. Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, Lisa DJ Snake revealed he would be teaming up with Blackpink’s Lisa for a new tune, and this week it arrived along with verses from Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion. The star-studded track “SG” draws influences from Reggaeton while Megan and Lisa add refreshing refrains that flaunt their self-worth.

Khalid — “Present” After an eventful year that included preparing a new album and performing at a rocket launch, Khalid is back with another instant hit. His new track “Present” opens up space for him to enjoy life as it comes alongside a hip-swinging beat. Lana Del Rey — “If You Lie Down With Me” Lana Del Rey’s album Blue Banisters debuted this week. The LP sees the singer going back to her Americana roots, perhaps best showcased by the track “If You Lie Down With Me.” The song is a forlorn piano ballad that features Lana’s resonating vocals reclaiming her reputation of singing about unhealthy relationships and recycles several verses from her previous releases.

Sean Paul, Sia — “Dynamite” DJ Snake wasn’t the only producer to make a collaborative single this week. Early aughts club playlist mainstay Sean Paul teamed up with Sia for the infectious tune “Dynamite,” their first joint track in five years. “‘Dynamite’ started out as just a good vibe song,” Paul said in a statement. “After recording ‘Cheap Thrills,’ Sia and I knew we would record another single and ‘Dynamite’ is the second installment.” Dreamer Boy — “Are You Letting Go?” Feat. Benee It’s been about a year since New Zealand pop newcomer Benee took the world by storm with her debut album, Hey U X. Now, the singer returns to team up with Nashville singer/songwriter Dreamer Boy for the endlessly wistful tune “Are You Letting Go?” The collaboration was written in the stars, as both singers’ dreamy vocals melt over a shuffling beat.

Parcels — “TheWorstThing” Boundary-pushing electropop artists Parcels debuted another song from their upcoming album Day/Night with the nostalgia-inducing slow jam “TheWorstThing.” The track features Parcels’ signature groovy bassline, but this time infused with a hint of morose. The song was born out of an hours-long practice session during quarantine that refined the groove with a “touch of country.” Morgen — “Sweet 16” While most teenagers are spending their Sweet 16 party hoping for a new car, bedroom pop songwriter Morgen spent hers gearing up for her debut EP, Unaccompanied Minor, with the track “Sweet 16.” The lush and catchy song highlights an all-too-common existential crises over a shimmering beat. “I wrote a song to convince myself that parties and being social sucked because even if I could go out and party, I probably wouldn’t enjoy it,” she said about the single. “That being said partying isn’t horrible…all of the time