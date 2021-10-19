A month ago, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia teased that they have some sort of collaboration on the way. The Weeknd’s voice could be heard at the end of Swedish House Mafia’s performance at the VMAs, and after that, both artists shared the same teaser video. Now, we’re getting some more concrete info: The collab, presumably a new song, is called “Moth To A Flame” and it’s coming at some point this week, as both artists confirmed in a new teaser video shared today.

This follows The Weeknd’s recent announcement that he is postponing his upcoming tour dates to 2022, explaining, “Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums. Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale. New dates forthcoming.”

Meanwhile, a couple weeks ago, he offered an update on his upcoming album, saying, “Some exciting features coming out in the fall before the album drops. We’ll slowly be unraveling that info in the next couple months. Some dawn updates: Album is complete. Only thing missing is a couple characters that are key to the narrative. Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now. More to come in the following months.”