All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

As January comes to a close, we can’t help but think that with an already heavy-hitting month for the best new pop music, it’s exciting to see what the rest of this year will bring. If it’s anything like the artists on this week’s list, who pulled from a range of other genre inspirations, including EDM, R&B, Latin, Rap, and more, it will certainly be a great one. Here is Uproxx’s list of the Best New Pop music from this week.

Zara Larsson — “Can’t Tame Her” Zara Larsson delivered on “Can’t Tame Her,” an independent anthem for those who don’t want to be put in a box. There’s also a truly wild music video that borders on sci-fi as she encounters a freer version of herself. “In the public eye, you have a lot of people telling you what’s wrong or how you should do something differently,” she told Billboard. “I’m out there, I’m very loud and I try to stay true to myself and surround myself with people who care about me.” Maisie Peters — “Body Better” After releasing a handful of high-quality singles scattered throughout last year, Peters returned this week with “Body Better,” the first official single from her sophomore album. While not much is known about the record yet, she sets the tone with an ode to the emotions after a breakup — and the tendency to compare yourself to literally every other person they know. (The girlies who get it, get it.)

Rosalía — “LLYLM” “LLYLM” is an abbreviation for “Lie like you love me,” which Rosalía notes that she wants a lover to do. Playing into the concept of fake love being better than none at all, she switches between Spanish and English on this soft track — a slight departure from the sound of songs on Motomami. Ava Max — “Sleepwalker” Ava Max’s “Sleepwalker” appears in her newly-released sophomore record, Diamonds & Dancefloors, and is a standout. With an addictive pop hook that’s present throughout nearly every song on the record, Max cements herself as one of the most intriguing rising acts. This one, in particular, has quite a sick instrumental break worth checking out.

The Kid Laroi — “Love Again” “Can we find love again? / Is this time the end?” The Kid Laroi asks on the brand new song from his anticipated debut album. While the song finds him reminiscing on a relationship, the music video counters those emotions with a robot girlfriend as his co-star. Alexander 23 — “How To Drive” “The candles take more breath on every birthday,” he sings on the heartfelt new “How To Drive” track, written to cope about growing up and getting older. “I know I should shut up, enjoy the ride – but nobody ever taught me how to drive.”

Chlöe — “Pray It Away” Fans have been WAITING for Chlöe’s solo debut album since her and her sister, Halle, stepped onto the scene. Thankfully, the time is finally here. After announcing the project by posting from the cover photoshoot for In Pieces on social media, she also dropped the lead single, “Pray It Away,” which finds her turning to religious forces instead of getting revenge on a toxic dude. Bella Dose — “Mírame” Another bilingual drop this week, Bella Dose’s “Mírame” is the latest release from the popular girl group. Each member puts their own spin on the song, from slowed-down thoughtful verses to high-energy rap-inspired parts. Lyrically, it’s about “rediscovering yourself after a broken relationship,” per the press release.