All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it's easy for something to slip through the cracks. This week saw Lil Yachty make a left turn and Chlöe pivot away from revenge. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Lil Yachty — “Say Something” Lil Yachty shocked the music world last week (despite a warning from over a year ago) with Let’s Start Here, a new album that sees Yachty going in a new-to-him psychedelic rock direction. He mirrored that vibe in his appropriately trippy video for “Say Something.” Chlöe — “Pray It Away” Chlöe made some noise by announcing In Pieces recently, and then continued the rollout with “Pray It Away.” Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes of the track, “On the first piece of In Pieces, Chlöe recovers from a broken heart by getting in touch with her spirituality. Initially, she is angry and vengeful over a man who did her dirty. But instead of exacting revenge, she chooses to pray the hurt and the heartache away.”

Rosalía — “LLYLM” Rosalía takes an organic approach on “LLYLM,” which is propelled along with handclap-driven percussion. She even busts out some English here, too, singing on the hook, “I don’t need honesty / Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me / Cover me in a dream, I’ll be yours or fantasy / Who needs the honesty?” Cordae — “Two Tens” Feat. Anderson .Paak Cordae and .Paak apparently recorded enough songs together for an EP. Who knows if all that music will ever surface, but some of it has. Last week, the pair dropped “Two Tens,” a smooth new tune that sees the pair going back and forth in a most delightful way.

Sam Smith — “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” Sam Smith found an ally in Kim Petras, who helped him land a No. 1 single recently with “Unholy.” In other areas of his life, though, he doesn’t need anybody else, as he declared on a song that borrows its title from the mouths of countless reality show contestants, “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” (although Calvin Harris, presumably at least an acquaintance, co-wrote this one). Zach Bryan — “Dawns” Feat. Maggie Rogers A couple weeks ago, Bryan put some pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles: He declared that if the team beat the New York Giants in the NFL playoffs, he’d drop “Dawns,” a fan-favorite that hadn’t yet been given an official release. Well, the birds pulled through, and sure enough, Bryan released the Maggie Rogers-featuring tune, a heartbreaking rock ballad.

Rich Brian — “Sundance Freestyle” Rich Brian is in movie star mode right now, as his film Jamojaya recently debuted at Sundance. Music is part of the equation, too, though, as much like himself IRL, in the movie, he plays an up-and-coming Indonesian rapper. So, to coincide with the film, he dropped “Sundance Freestyle” last week, a quick-hitter accompanied by a comedic video. The Kid Laroi — “Love Again” Laroi will continue to establish himself as a star with The First Time, his upcoming album. He continued teasing the LP last week with “Love Again,” an acoustic guiter-driven track, on which he wonders whether a past love will find their way back into his life.