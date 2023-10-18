Billie Eilish is the back guy.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer showed off her back tattoo on Instagram on Wednesday, as part of a photo set with the caption of the scissors emoji. The ink runs from her neck all the way down to her lower back. You can see it here:

Other photos in the post include some Halloween-ready pumpkins, someone (possibly Eilish) on a motorcycle, and the lyrics to Drake’s “Late Night” featuring Lil Yachty: “She had big tits like Billie Eilish but she couldn’t sing (drip).”

This isn’t Eilish’s first tattoo. She has at least three more, including one of her name which she shared in a bikini photo, and a dragon near her hips. Don’t expect her to get tattoo sleeves any time soon, however. Or ever.

“No, I’m not gonna be all tatted up, but I have some more ideas. Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel like in a good zone with them,” she told Vanity Fair in 2021, adding, “Give me a little more time and then I’ll get another one.” The time must have been right. Eilish also recently hinted that she’s working on a new album, her first since 2021. “We’ve been filming the whole creation of the next album we’re working on,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.