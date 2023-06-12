For years, large, baggy clothes were a signature part of Billie Eilish’s distinct style (by design). In recent times, though, she has more frequently opted for revealing looks. Now, she’s gone really revealing in a new photo that shows off a previously unseen chest tattoo.

In the pic posted over the weekend, Eilish wears a Miaou bikini top, Versace sunglasses, a necklace, and earrings as she smiles and looks off to the side. The photo wasn’t actually shared on Eilish’s own Instagram, but in a slideshow post from Annabel Zimmer (if that last name sounds familiar, it’s because her dad is legendary composer Hans Zimmer). Eilish commented on the post with a see-no-evil monkey emoji.

The tattoo is hard to make out due to its relatively small size both on Eilish’s body and in the frame of the photo. In 2021, though, Rolling Stone noted the ink says “Eilish” “in an ornate, gothic font” and that she got it the day after the 2020 Grammys, which would have been January 27. In a Vanity Fair interview from the same year, Eilish noted while pointing to her chest, “I have three tattoos now. I have one here that says ‘Eilish.’ Yes, I love myself.”

On a related note, last month, Eilish addressed people’s opinions about her shifting fashion style, saying, “i spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if I acted like a woman, and now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout..”