Billie Eilish has firmly earned her place as a top-tier pop star over the past few years. Over the course of her career, Eilish has broken records upon records, and now she has another one to add to her trophy case: Next year, she will become the youngest solo artist to headline Glastonbury. Eilish is 19 years old now, but when her festival performance takes place on June 24, she will be 20.

Festival organizers shared the news on social media today, noting, “We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival’s youngest ever solo headliner. This will be her first UK festival headline performance.”

Eilish celebrated the news by sharing a selfie of herself wearing a Glastonbury hoodie, also writing on the Instagram Story, “2022.” Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis shared that photo and wrote on Instagram, “We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous @billieeilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history. This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

