When Billie Eilish released her Barbie movie soundtrack song “What Was I Made For?” last week, it came alongside a video, which Eilish directed herself. The single-shot video sees Eilish opening a box full of miniature, doll-sized outfits, which turn out to be representations of some classic looks she’s worn throughout her career. Now, Eilish has pulled back the curtain on the making of the visual with a new behind-the-scenes video.

She starts by explaining the premise of the video, saying, “It’s supposed to be like vintage Barbie. I really wanted it to feel like how the old Barbies looked. It was like… [laughs] it was so goofy to type in ‘Billie Eilish iconic outfits,’ it was such a weird thing to type. But it was hard, though, there’s so many we wanted to put in, but we could only do a certain amount. Knew we wanted some of them as the main looks on hangers, and then some to be loose. There’s like 18 of them.”

Eilish previously wrote of the song and video, “in january greta [Gerwig] showed me and finneas a handful of some unfinished scenes from the film; we had nooooo idea what to expect at ALLL… we were so deeeeeply moved.. that the next day we were writing and COULDNT shut up about it lolll andddddddddd ended up writing almost the entire song that night. to be real with you this all seemed to happen in a time when i really needed it. i’m so so thankful for that. this video makes me cryyyyy.. it means so much to me and i hope it will mean just as much to you. don’t have much to say other than that, i think it will speak for itself[heart emoji] :””) enjoy.”

