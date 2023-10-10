In today’s pop culture sphere, there is no greater signifier of global household name status than getting your own Funko Pop figure. For instance, the last musician to have multiple Funkos was Snoop Dogg, who even has his own Funko store in Inglewood.

Blackpink certainly fits that bill. They just completed a sold-out world tour and renegotiated their contracts to allow them to pursue a plethora of solo projects that include acting careers and individual LPs. It’s only right, then, that they are the next K-pop juggernaut to receive a collection of Funko Pop figurines, along with a collection of Loungefly backpacks.

The Pops are based on the group’s “Shut Down” video and will come in both the normal Funko Pop Rocks size and keychain sizes. Meanwhile, Loungefly, Funko’s accessories brand which is best known for its pop culture-citing backpacks, is also releasing Blackpink accessories adorned in the group’s brand marks. The “BP” logo is debossed all over the three items, which include a mini backpack, a heart-shaped crossbody bag, and a wallet. They are, of course, the group’s signature colors, with all sorts of cute detailing sure to be appreciated by fans of both the band and the lifestyle brand.

You can find more info about the Loungefly gear here and pre-order your Funko Pops here.