Here’s The Release Date For The ‘BTS: Yet To Come’ Concert Film

Earlier this year, BTS had a limited theater run for their BTS: Yet To Come In Theaters concert film. Now, fans who couldn’t make it will get to experience the new version, BTS: Yet To Come, as it heads to streaming. Here’s what to know about the release date.

BTS: Yet To Come will be out on November 9 in 240 countries with Prime Video access. For fans in Japan, the film will be out just a few weeks later, with a streaming release date starting December 1.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hybe in welcoming BTS: Yet To Come to Prime Video,” David Simonsen, director of Prime Video in Southeast Asia, said in a statement. “We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide, and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with BTS: Yet To Come. We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video.”

The movie is centered around BTS’ free performance from last October. The band took the stage at Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, South Korea, as the city was seeking a World Expo 2030 bid, according to Deadline.

While the band is on hiatus, fans can still expect to hear them perform “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “RUN,” “MIC Drop,” “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” and more, from the comfort of their homes.