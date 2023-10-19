Here’s How To Watch The ‘BTS: Yet To Come’ Concert Film

BTS recently announced that their concert film titled BTS: Yet To Come is heading to streaming. Given that the band is on an indefinite hiatus as the members complete their mandatory military service, this allows fans to still feel connected with their favorites.

While it previously had a limited run in theaters earlier this year, the movie will now be available for all to stream on Amazon’s Prime Video platform. Starting November 9, it will be available in 240 countries. Japan will be able to watch it starting December 1.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hybe in welcoming BTS: Yet To Come to Prime Video,” David Simonsen, director of Prime Video in Southeast Asia, said in a statement. “We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide, and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with BTS: Yet To Come. We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video.”

BTS played their biggest hits for free last October at the Asiad Main Stadium in South Korea, which held around 50,000 people — plus fans waiting outside who tried to catch a glimpse of the show. At the same time, it was also livestreamed through WeVerse. However, many fans reported lagging and poor quality.

Thankfully, many will get another chance to watch BTS: Yet To Come as many times as they want when it arrives on Prime Video.