Charli XCX’s Brat movement refuses to die down. Yesterday (September 28), during Saturday Night Live‘s season premiere the show’s writers put their own spin on it. In a comical talk show sketch, Bowen Yang channelled the “365” singer to tackle the biggest political headlines.

Of course, the unlikely merger of Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign and Charli XCX’s approval of it was mentioned in the Talk Talk Show sketch. However, as the Charli XCX fill-in Yang quickly transitioned to other more pressing issues like what other political news was deemed “brat or nat.”

In a lighting round, Yang declared Hunter Biden’s laptop “brat,” Mark Robinson’s search history “nat.” Barron Trump going to NYU “brat,” but NYU as an institution “nat.” Then Yang decided on the fates of Amy Adams’ performance in Nightb*tch, which he crowned “brat.” Unsurprisingly, Yang marked Eric Adams’ indictment a flat out “nat.”

Charli XCX wasn’t the only musician present in spirit through the sketch, her Sweat Tour co-headliner Troye Sivan appeared by way of Sarah Sherman’s portrayal.

Although Jean Smart (playing “queer nightlife icon” Susanne Bartsch) and Chloe Fineman (playing “hetero CNN icon” Kaitlan Collins) were also featured in the sketch, it was Ego Nwodim that stole the sketch.

Nwodim delivered a hilarious portrayal of “bad girl of C-SPAN” Representative Jasmine Crockett. Nwodim rattled off alliterated insults aimed at everyone including Vice President hopeful JD Vance.

Watch the full Saturday Night Live sketch starring Bowen Yang above.