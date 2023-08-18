Charlie Puth is back, and he’s giving us a taste of his upcoming fourth studio album. Tonight (August 18), the multitalented producer and artist has shared his new single, “Lipstick,” which he says is kicking off a new era.

Over a smooth, groovy beat produced alongside Pop Wansel and Happy Perez, Puth celebrates a cozy, special love, reminding the listeners whom he belongs to.

“Baby, I think it’s time we post a picture / Tell your momma and your sister you got a man / ‘Cause I’m your man And lately, I’ve been thinking ’bout the future / We can make it more than rumors / That I’m your man ’cause I’m your man,” sings Puth on the song’s opening verse.

Puth has been teasing “Lipstick” through his social media accounts since the beginning of the month, uploading videos to TikTok and Instagram showing how he laid the song down. He’s also been teasing his upcoming album, and sharing how excited he is to share new music with the fans.

“In regards to the song I’m putting out tonight, it is the start of my new album,” said Puth in a Tweet. “It’s also one of my favorite mixes I’ve ever done. I think it’s damn near perfect…”

In regards to the song I’m putting out tonight, it is the start of my new album. It’s also one of my favorite mixes I’ve ever done. I think it’s damn near perfect… — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) August 17, 2023

You can listen to “Lipstick” above.

Charlie Puth is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.