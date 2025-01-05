Outside of her hit-filled decades long career, Cher is notoriously known for her love of younger men. The “Believe” singer’s romantic history as a courage dates back to her 1980s fling with actor Val Kilmer to Cher’s present day boyfriend, music executive Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. Still, even Cher has age restrictions when it comes to love.

In Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductee claimed the late music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector propositioned her for sex when she was 15 years old.

When describing their first encounter, Cher wrote that after her boyfriend at the time, musician Antonino LoTempio introduced them, Spector made her uncomfortable by the way her looked her “up and down.”

“He might have been a demigod to many, but he acted weird, and I didn’t like how he stared at me,” she wrote.

Cher then said Spector made his move which he thought would go over her head as it was verbalized in French. “‘Voulez-vous coucher avec moi,’” he alleged asked.

Roughly translated to English Spector’s question was “Do you want to sleep with me?”

“Without breaking a sweat, I gave him a look back and replied, ‘Oui, pour l’argent,’” she replied which translates to “Yes, for the money.”

According to Cher, Spector was rattled by her answer, writing: “You could have knocked him over with a feather. He didn’t think I’d understand the question, let alone have an answer.”