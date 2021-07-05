Coldplay hail from the UK, but given the success they’ve had in the US over the decades, they celebrated the 4th Of July alongside their American friends. They did so yesterday by joining the Macy’s Fourth Of July Spectacular special to perform “Higher Power” in New York. In the pre-taped performance of the single (and of “Viva La Vida”), the band played as over 1,000 fireworks were set off on a barge in the East River behind the band.

The ticketed audience featured just 500 vaccinated fans, but as press materials note, in the hours before the taping, a crowd of about 8,000 people amassed to take in the performance. Press materials also say that off-camera, the band treated their audience to a set of favorites that included “Yellow,” “Clocks,” and “A Sky Full Of Stars.”

“One of those moments that we’ll always remember,” the band wrote of the performance on Instagram

Speaking of the band’s older material, the group recently expressed interest in re-working their album X&Y, with Guy Berryman writing in a Twitter Q&A, “I think we felt at times that it could benefit from a slight editing process, to the amount of songs and perhaps to the length of some of the songs.”

Watch Coldplay perform “Higher Power” above.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.