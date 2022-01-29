During an interview on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show late last year, Coldplay’s Chris Martin revealed that the band will retire in 2025. He said they’ll continue to tour, saying, “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then.” Martin elaborated during a recent interview with NME, revealing what their fans can expect from them going forward.

“We’re going to make 12 albums,” Martin said some three months after releasing their ninth album Music Of The Spheres. “Because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too. I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing.’”

Martin’s comments come after he reflected on Coldplay and BTS’ collaboration “My Universe,” from last fall. “For something that could have seemed so artificial, it turned out being one of the most real feelings and I genuinely love those people,” he said during a recent interview on Ellen.

You can read Martin’s full interview with NME here.

