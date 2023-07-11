colleen ballinger
Getty Image
Pop

Colleen Ballinger’s Unhinged, Viral ‘Toxic Gossip Train’ Song Is On iTunes, And The Price Is Absurd

Colleen Ballinger — perhaps better known as the YouTube influencer Miranda Sings — has been embroiled in controversy over the past several weeks after it was revealed that she’d sent inappropriate messages to minors. Since then, her brand has suffered — her upcoming tour dates have been canceled on Ticketmaster and her podcast, Oversharing with Trisha Paytas, has also been canceled after only three episodes — but it seems that so has her ability to read the room.

Ballinger, who tried to defend herself with a song titled “Toxic Gossip Train,” is now selling the tone-deaf single on iTunes for the absurd price point of $10. Twitter users learning about her audacious maneuver via the PopCrave account are utterly flummoxed, wondering who would actually spend that much on the song and speculating that she’s planning to take the money and disappear. As one user pointed out, “that’s a dollar a minute just to hear you dance around serious allegations.”

Those allegations in question include mentioning sex in conversations with teens as young as 14 years old, naming a private group chat “Colleeny’s Weenies,” and activating the participants against an ex-boyfriend. For her part, Ballinger has seemingly denied the allegations all along, including in the “Toxic Gossip Train” video on YouTube, in which she strums a guitar while insisting that the allegations against her were fabricated or exaggerated. “Doesn’t matter if it’s true, though, just as long as it’s entertaining to you,” she intoned in the video. “You guys having fun? All aboard! The toxic gossip train, chugging down the tracks of misinformation.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×