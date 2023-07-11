Colleen Ballinger’s Unhinged, Viral ‘Toxic Gossip Train’ Song Is On iTunes, And The Price Is Absurd

Colleen Ballinger — perhaps better known as the YouTube influencer Miranda Sings — has been embroiled in controversy over the past several weeks after it was revealed that she’d sent inappropriate messages to minors. Since then, her brand has suffered — her upcoming tour dates have been canceled on Ticketmaster and her podcast, Oversharing with Trisha Paytas, has also been canceled after only three episodes — but it seems that so has her ability to read the room.

Ballinger, who tried to defend herself with a song titled “Toxic Gossip Train,” is now selling the tone-deaf single on iTunes for the absurd price point of $10. Twitter users learning about her audacious maneuver via the PopCrave account are utterly flummoxed, wondering who would actually spend that much on the song and speculating that she’s planning to take the money and disappear. As one user pointed out, “that’s a dollar a minute just to hear you dance around serious allegations.”

Influencer and accused child groomer Colleen Ballinger is selling her “Toxic Gossip Train” apology song for $10 on iTunes. pic.twitter.com/JPT7et94MJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2023

Really want to see a lineup of the people that make this purchase https://t.co/K6e7WUpBBn — 🌽Jake🌽 (@ActualCorn) July 11, 2023

she’s realized the hole is far too deep to get out of it now. she’s taking all the money she can from the attention. in 4 years she will come back and want to “leave the past in the past” like all the others do. https://t.co/favMB671gv pic.twitter.com/YAgPfwhyRo — Cassie Kirsch (@bxbblegumbarbie) July 11, 2023

actually insane to me she thinks she hasn’t done anything wrong because why would you do this??? does she not even have a sense of shame or remorse for how she behaved & acted??? just say sorry girl https://t.co/HBq0C7Rn7j — liv 🤍 (@liv_liv_liv__) July 11, 2023

not only is this disgusting and shows that she has no remorse…but $10??? bitch that's a dollar a minute just to hear you dance around serious allegations https://t.co/4gPgMgFtJs — Bobby. (@bobfaget__) July 11, 2023

Those allegations in question include mentioning sex in conversations with teens as young as 14 years old, naming a private group chat “Colleeny’s Weenies,” and activating the participants against an ex-boyfriend. For her part, Ballinger has seemingly denied the allegations all along, including in the “Toxic Gossip Train” video on YouTube, in which she strums a guitar while insisting that the allegations against her were fabricated or exaggerated. “Doesn’t matter if it’s true, though, just as long as it’s entertaining to you,” she intoned in the video. “You guys having fun? All aboard! The toxic gossip train, chugging down the tracks of misinformation.”