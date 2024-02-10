According to The Daily News, on Wednesday, February 7, Declyn ‘Dex’ Lauper, son of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer Cyndi Lauper, was allegedly arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. The detainment was reportedly in connection to a shooting that took place in New York City’s upper neighborhood of Harlem. Dex was reportedly taken into custody by authorities shortly after the alleged incident on W. 112th St. near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.

However, by Friday, February 9, Dex had been freed on bail when his father, Law And Order actor David Thornton, posted the $20,000 fee. The alleged victim was a 24-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was supposedly taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

This isn’t the aspiring rapper’s first encounter with New York City police. The Daily News also reported that in July 2022, Dex was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle after being spotted sitting in a car that was reported stolen.

The Lauper family has not issued a statement regarding Dex’s arrest. At this time no further information has been shared by the New York City police department concerning the case.