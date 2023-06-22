Demi Lovato recently told GQ Spain about how “absolutely exhausting” it is to “educate people and explain” their non-binary identity, leading to Lovato still accept she/her pronouns alongside they/them. But if we’ve learned anything about Lovato over the last two-plus decades, it’s that they don’t stand down from challenges.

Today, June 22, Lovato turned their never-say-die spirit toward abortion rights via the hard-charging, unapologetically rock “Swine” single.

“It’s been one year since the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle the constitutional right to a safe abortion, and although the path forward will be challenging, we must continue to be united in our fight for reproductive justice,” Lovato posted to Instagram and Twitter.

They continued, “I created ‘SWINE’ to amplify the voices of those who advocate for choice and bodily autonomy. I want this song to empower not only the birthing people of this country, but everyone who stands up for equality, to embrace their agency and fight for a world where every person’s right to make decisions about their own body is honored.”

Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.

Lovato’s accompanying Meriel O’Connell-directed video cinematically stages a punk-rock court hearing. Lovato doesn’t hold back, and neither do the people in the gallery behind her, as a judge dressed in all-black watches disapprovingly.