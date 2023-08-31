Ellie Goulding UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Final Draw Ceremony
Getty Image / Alex Livesey - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
Pop

Ellie Goulding’s ‘Face Is Intact’ Despite An On-Stage Firework’s Best Efforts, So That’s Good News

The show will luckily go on for Ellie Goulding, who is scheduled to perform at Superbloom Festival on Saturday, September 2. The singer avoided disaster last Sunday, August 27, during her set at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England when she walked a little too closely to on-stage pyro exploding upward.

A TikTok user named Emilia Hollands posted a video of Goulding dancing freely on stage while singing “Miracle,” her March single with Calvin Harris. A firework shoots up and appears to hit her. It sounds like Goulding briefly paused singing to say, “Ah, f*ck!” but didn’t let it stop her beyond that. The TikTok reads, “Ellie Goulding gets hit by a fire work [sic] then continues to sing.”

@random.15071

#elliegoulding #victoriousfestival

♬ original sound – Emilia hollands

“Miracle” took on new meaning when Goulding relayed she avoided injury. “To those asking I am ok!” she wrote on her now-expired Instagram Story (as captured by Billboard and Pop Crave). “Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x”

Goulding is semi-fresh off releasing her fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven, on April 7 — home to her single “Easy Lover” featuring Big Sean. Around the same time, “Miracle” enjoyed two weeks at No. 1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

